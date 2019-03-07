Mobile World Congress delivers deals for Irish companies

The Irish exhibitors at this year’s Mobile World Congress showcased tech innovation in the mobile and wireless telecommunication spaces, writes David Byrne.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) has become an essential event for Irish companies with the ambition to present their innovations to a global audience.

Irish tech innovators such as Openet, Cubic Telecom, iKydz and Asavie were among 22 Enterprise Ireland-backed companies in Barcelona in February for the annual MWC.

Enterprise Ireland also hosted 13 cutting-edge companies at its Irish Pavilion stand, representing Ireland’s strengths in the area of emerging technologies.

Global launches, global partnerships

MWC does more than simply provide a stage for Irish tech companies – it also generates business. Of the 22 Irish companies that attended this year, five announced new partnership deals at the event.

Real-time software solutions and services company Openet announced a deal with mobile giant Samsung, which will adopt its solutions in the North American market.

Cubic Telecom, leader in the area of ‘connected intelligence’, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to develop the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform, as well as a deal with car manufacturer Škoda.

Asavie, which delivers solutions in the secure mobile and internet of things (IoT) areas, announced two partnerships: one with Amazon Web Services and another with Horizon in the North American market.

Digital parenting company iKydz launched a SIM card that enables parents to monitor their children’s internet usage. “It’s proving very popular with operators around the world and is a great solution for parents,” said Paul Van den Bergh, sales director at iKydz.

Welcoming the Irish announcements at the event was Seán Canney, TD, Minister of State for Natural Resources, Community Affairs and Digital Development, who said, “I’m here to see what is going on in terms of Irish companies, to meet and support them, and to see how they are actually trading with international companies around the world on what is probably the world stage for technology companies. As a country that wants to be at the forefront of digital technology, this is where it’s happening.”

By David Byrne

David Byrne is manager of the electronics division at Enterprise Ireland.