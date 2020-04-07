National Geographic launches free educational content for kids

National Geographic’s new platform has science-based videos, activities and resources for kids, teachers and parents.

National Geographic has launched a new digital resource platform called NatGeo@Home to entertain and educate children affected by school closures and physical distancing measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The platform serves as a centralised digital resource for families and educators looking for practical, educational and entertaining content to keep kids engaged with the natural world and the science behind it.

National Geographic said the platform will be available for free for the duration of the pandemic, offering quizzes, videos, games and activities.

NatGeo@Home

The NatGeo@Home platform was developed by education and science journalists. The site will host a live Explorer Classroom each weekday at 6pm (UTC +1), enabling children to learn about wildlife, ocean conservation, photography, space exploration and more.

The website will also provide expert advice and information relating to Covid-19 to parents, including a ‘Coronavirus 101’ explainer that can help parents answer questions from their children.

The three main categories of content on the site aim to educate, inspire and entertain. For parents and teachers, there are also separate resources and lesson plans covering everything from getting to grips with Google Earth to learning to label the geological features of the ocean.

Aiming to make a difference

The company said that its games, videos and live daily talks aim to inspire young people and support caregivers as they adjust to lifestyle changes.

Gary Knell, chair of National Geographic Partners, said: “National Geographic has a long-standing legacy of using the power of storytelling to make a difference.

“As we have watched this global pandemic unfold, we have felt compelled to do just that – make a difference through the science-based journalism and content development for which we are so well-known. We developed NatGeo@Home to support and inspire some of the heroes that have emerged from this crisis – parents and teachers – even if school is not in session.”

Rachel Buchholz, editor-in-chief and vice-president of National Geographic Kids, added: “Juggling your work life and your kid’s school life is hard enough. When those two worlds collide, as they have for so many families, it adds so many layers of challenges.

“That’s why our goal here is to keep kids of all ages educated, entertained and inspired, helping them become global stewards of the future.”