Will informatics define the future of digital healthcare?

Bob Gilkes, CEO of software firm Epro, discusses the benefits informatics could bring to the future of care delivery – and the risks to take into account.

Epro is a UK software firm that supports digital healthcare and clinical solutions for the National Health Service (NHS). Its ultimate goal is to provide the NHS with a suite of global electronic patient record (EPR) providers at lower costs.

It was founded in 2001 by NHS clinician Dr Adam Tower to overcome the mountain of paperwork facing healthcare professionals. Its sheer volume led to inevitable errors.

In 2007, Epro’s first custome solution was commissioned; discharge summaries for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Three years later, it became the first company to roll out NHS Drugs, Medicines + Devices (dm+d) dictionary into secondary care

Now, its solutions focus on everything from acute to mental health. In the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company worked with London’s North West University Healthcare NHS Trust to improve staff and patient safety by highlighting infectious patients in real time, among other things, its COO previously told us.

According to its CEO, Bob Gilkes, Epro is on track to becoming an “investable operation” with expertise across software development, UI design, sales, marketing and professional and technical support services.

Why adopt informatics in healthcare?

According to Gilkes, the UK’s National Audit Office estimated earlier this year that the cost of the NHS’s updated digital transformation strategy came to £8.1bn.

“This is against a backdrop of healthcare provision already being an expensive investment,” he said. “But why? Because substantial sums can be wasted on repeat procedures, delays in care as well as costs in traditional methods of sharing data.”

Gilkes explained that “connected healthcare systems” help reduce that wastage. This can include lab results being processed more quickly and fewer instances of malpractice claims, for example. Such systems depend on health informatics, which can help reduce errors, improve communication and drive efficiency.

“But there are other benefits beyond reducing wastage,” Gilkes continued. “Healthcare providers are always learning more, and health informatics provides a way for knowledge about patients, diseases and new treatments to be more easily shared.

“As knowledge is more readily circulated, the practice of medicine is improved for everyone involved – from practitioner to patient.”

How has Covid-19 impacted approaches to healthcare?

One of the biggest obstacles facing the NHS and other healthcare systems around the world right now is Covid-19. But the need for change existed long before the pandemic hit, Gilkes said: “In many ways, the pandemic has just accelerated change that was already in the system.”

Again, Gilkes believes that informatics should be employed in the global response to Covid. As healthcare becomes more specialised, he explained, there is also a greater need for coordination.

“With a growing number of touchpoints for patients across multiple specialities and settings, the increase in specialists requires an increase in coordination,” he said. “And it’s health informatics that provides the way forward.

“Unless those conversations are made in tandem with one another, problems will arise and care will suffer. Health informatics makes the necessary coordination possible.”

The potential for informatics has shone a light on the “many committed IT professionals” working to respond to the pandemic, according to Gilkes. Alongside the commitment of frontline clinical staff, he said, those working in IT have shown “considerable creativity and innovation” in developing a time-critical response.

Considering the risks of digital healthcare

Clearly, the healthcare’s current trajectory is bringing together more disciplines than ever before. How will that impact the future of working in the field?

Gilkes believes that “there may be a risk looming”. We need to recognise that approaching patient care through information and technology poses the risk of making it “less personal”, he said.

“As data is gathered regarding a patient, algorithms could sort it to determine what is wrong and promote a care pathway,” he explained. “It remains to be seen what effects this data-driven approach will have over time. Since care risks are getting less personal, having a valid and accurate record that the patient and their care providers can access remains vital.

“So, in this emerging paradigm I hope that the relationship between the NHS and suppliers will become more symbiotic. The boundaries between client and vendor become more blurred.”

How can we imbue our next steps with the right amount of caution? His advice is to remember the overarching mission of the field and to take stock along the way: “There is little room for technology for technology’s sake, nor gaining a sensation of safety by ‘buying biggest’.

“Other industries have proven relationship-management roles which extend beyond traditional procurement; they explore innovation, promote learning and mitigate risk.”

In reality, profit will continue to be an “understandable commercial imperative” for most, he added. But it’s crucial that technology providers subscribe to “mission over margin”.

“There are few decisions that cannot be undone safely and the Covid response has freed a strongly collaborative, almost wartime response to innovation,” he said. “It is, however, unlikely that this rate of change can continue.

“At some time, it is important to take stock, review what has and has not worked and do just a little tidying up. Hopefully the spirit will remain.”