Big things on the map for Esri Ireland with €1.6m expansion investment

Esri Ireland is expanding as customer demand continues to grow.

Digital mapping company Esri Ireland has today (30 April) announced a €1.6m investment, which has funded a major upgrade of the company’s Dublin headquarters, as well as the lease of a new office space in Northern Ireland, technology and platform enhancements, and an increased headcount.

The company is leasing new office space in Holywood, Co Down, to accommodate its growing team, as 25 new staff members were added in the last year.

Revenues at Esri Ireland have grown 13pc in the last year to €7.8m, and 38 new customers also onboarded during this time period.

Managed services now on the table

A comprehensive set of managed services is now available thanks to the investment.

Esri’s software solutions allow both public bodies and private sector organisations to record where things are happening and analyse why with digital mapping.

GIS managed services is a secure, end-to-end product for the company’s GIS environments. This includes monitoring and management of the GIS environment, which will help users to easily deploy geography into their workflow and business processes.

Paul Synnott, director and country manager at Esri Ireland, said: “Accessing and utilising geospatial information helps organisations in every sector to increase efficiency and improve their processes. Esri Ireland has continued to drive awareness of the benefits of GIS, to the point at which it is now seen as a key part of the decision-making process by many organisations.”

Esri Ireland eyeing up new sectors

Synnott said the new managed services offering would help a variety of organisations. “This service will allow organisations of all sizes to take advantage of the insights offered by GIS, regardless of the scale of their in-house ICT function.”

Synnott added that the company wants to expand into different areas, including education. “We’re also looking at exciting new opportunities to spread awareness of the value of geospatial information to new sectors in 2018. This includes working with schools to encourage fresh perspectives from students about how innovative digital mapping can benefit our society.”

Updated, 1.55pm, 30 April 2018: This article was updated to correct a geographical error in relation to Holywood, which is in Co Down, not Co Antrim as previously stated.