European venture capital firm Project A to open London office

European venture capital company, Project A Ventures has announced the opening of its first London office as it expands into the UK.

The company has been investing in the UK since 2012, and investment team members have been operating in the area since 2019. It already counts UK companies WorldRemit, Electric Gamebox and Unmind as part of its portfolio.

Project A’s London office will be headed by an experienced investment team including Sam Cash, Jack Wang, and associate Luc de Leyritz, supported by Leopold Lerach and Francesca Baillieu from Berlin, where the company already has an office.

Sam Cash, principal at Project A said the company was expanding its presence in London for a few reasons.

“We want to give founders all the benefits of having a local partner, whilst allowing them to work with our operational team. London has been fertile ground for us in terms of our existing partnerships, the density of tech talent and the opportunity cost is now too great for global firms not to be here.”

Uwe Horstmann, general partner at Project A Ventures said: “The UK has always been one of the world’s major technology hubs, and commands a significant portion of both capital and talent. We fully expect to see this trend continue, with talented employees coming out of large companies in increasing numbers, to embark on their own start-ups, supported by an abundance of venture capital in the market.”

In addition to its backing of UK founders over the past number of years, Project A has $600m under management investing across consumer, SaaS, deeptech, fintech, mobility and gaming.

The company will continue to back pan-European founders at seed stage with its operational model which allows all of its portfolio companies to access a wide range of operational support services.

Nick Taylor, CEO of UK portfolio partner Unmind commented: “Project A’s operational approach offers something that most [venture capitals] cannot provide, a team of 100 functional experts who are able to support companies at a moment’s notice. Since partnering with them, their teams in London and Berlin have been invaluable in helping us manage our growth and scaling internationally.”