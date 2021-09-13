Transport payment platform Eurowag to go public in London

The Czech-headquartered, pan-European company had revenues of €129m last year and could be seeking a €2bn capitalisation.

Eurowag, a payment platform for the road transport industry, has announced its expected intention to float on the London stock market.

The company’ first moves towards an IPO were reported two weeks ago, with Reuters citing an anonymous source as saying Eurowag is targeting a €2bn capitalisation.

The company has today said it will apply for admission to the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, and will float at least 25pc of issues shares during the IPO, with a further 3.75pc available in the case of overallotment.

The offering will include both existing shares and approximately €200m of new shares.

Eurowag is currently majority-owned by its founder and CEO Martin Vohánka, while US private equity firm TA Associates took a stake of just under 33pc in 2016.

It provides services for the trucking industry including fuelling cards, road toll management, tax refunds and electric vehicle management. Much of Eurowag’s customer base is made up of small haulage businesses with no more than a handful of vehicles, but who nonetheless often operate internationally in Europe.

Founded in 1995, the company is based in Czechia but has 18 offices across Europe, including one in Dublin. It says its fuel cards cover 15,500 stations across 30 countries, and it works with toll operators in 23 countries.

In 2020, Eurowag reported net revenue of €128.6m.

Commenting on the move, Vohánka said: “We are poised for a period of rapid growth and remain committed to improving the profitability of fleets and the well-being of drivers, as well as reducing the industry’s carbon footprint.”

He continued: “I am pleased to announce our intention to list on the London Stock Exchange, the world’s most international market. This is an important and exciting next step in our journey.

“The prospective IPO will enable us to accelerate our growth and deliver on our vision for every independent commercial road transport company to have access to all the benefits of digitisation at scale, before, during and after every journey.”

Alongside the IPO announcement, Eurowag said it has appointed Paul Manduca, former chair of insurance company Prudential, as the company’s chairperson and independent non-executive director.

Manduca said: “With an experienced management team and a loyal and growing customer base, Eurowag is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory – expanding within its existing markets, growing into new geographies in Europe, and accelerating the digitalisation of the commercial road transportation industry.

“I am looking forward to working with Martin and the Board as Eurowag continues to drive the change and deliver sustainable growth in the future.”

A number of companies have listed on the London exchange in recent months, including Irish security outlet Smarttech247 and private equity firm Draper Esprit.