Weekend takeaway: 10 stories to sate your appetite for finance 2.0

This week, we’ve been exploring the world of finance 2.0, where fresh fintechs and old hands collide and collaborate to create the future of financial services. Here are 10 stories from the week to add value to your weekend.
Finance 2.0: Can Europe cash in on the fintech revolution?
The future is wide open for digital banking and fintech start-ups as the finance 2.0 revolution – spurred on by PSD2 – shows no sign of slowing down in Europe, writes John Kennedy.
The cold war thaws: Why fintech and banks are no longer mortal enemies
The idea that traditional powerhouse banks and innovative fintech start-ups are facing off against each other is an old one, and it’s time that changed.
‘In 10 years, finance will be a very different industry’
Change is afoot within finance. Not only is the fintech sector growing exponentially, but changes are happening within the greater financial sector. In fact, the financial services field has entered a period of intense transformation and innovation, mainly led by technology. That’s according to financial thought leader Huy Nguyen Trieu.
12 start-ups from Zug’s Crypto Valley to watch
The Swiss region of Zug is also known as Crypto Valley because it has become an epicentre of fintech, cryptocurrency and blockchain activity.
Financial security: What are the biggest challenges lying in wait?
Digital currencies and the fintech boom represent a window of opportunity – but what about the security risks that go along with them?
Mining the coin club: Inside the cryptocurrency gold rush
John Kennedy talks to some of the proponents of cryptocurrency to find out if the technology evolution is a fad or the start of something bigger.
Why banks are betting smart money on AI in bid to stay on top
In an industry that is progressing at a blistering speed, finance’s only option to stay on top of the game is with AI, reducing the roles humans have played for centuries.
Will the actions for gender equality in finance add up?
Áine McCleary, the first woman to become president of the Institute of Banking, talks to Elaine Burke about the gender imbalance in financial services and fintech.
What does the future hold for payments in a post-PSD2 world?
The world of payments is opening up with the advent of open banking, but how will this actually affect consumers?
9 top finance firms recruiting right now
Ireland’s finance sector is looking extremely healthy of late, particularly amid the post-Brexit swell of interest. These nine financial firms based in Ireland are all hiring right now.