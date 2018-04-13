Weekend takeaway: 10 stories to sate your appetite for finance 2.0

This week, we’ve been exploring the world of finance 2.0, where fresh fintechs and old hands collide and collaborate to create the future of financial services. Here are 10 stories from the week to add value to your weekend.

The future is wide open for digital banking and fintech start-ups as the finance 2.0 revolution – spurred on by PSD2 – shows no sign of slowing down in Europe, writes John Kennedy.

The idea that traditional powerhouse banks and innovative fintech start-ups are facing off against each other is an old one, and it’s time that changed.

Change is afoot within finance. Not only is the fintech sector growing exponentially, but changes are happening within the greater financial sector. In fact, the financial services field has entered a period of intense transformation and innovation, mainly led by technology. That’s according to financial thought leader Huy Nguyen Trieu.

The Swiss region of Zug is also known as Crypto Valley because it has become an epicentre of fintech, cryptocurrency and blockchain activity.

Digital currencies and the fintech boom represent a window of opportunity – but what about the security risks that go along with them?

John Kennedy talks to some of the proponents of cryptocurrency to find out if the technology evolution is a fad or the start of something bigger.

In an industry that is progressing at a blistering speed, finance’s only option to stay on top of the game is with AI, reducing the roles humans have played for centuries.

Áine McCleary, the first woman to become president of the Institute of Banking, talks to Elaine Burke about the gender imbalance in financial services and fintech.

The world of payments is opening up with the advent of open banking, but how will this actually affect consumers?

Ireland’s finance sector is looking extremely healthy of late, particularly amid the post-Brexit swell of interest. These nine financial firms based in Ireland are all hiring right now.