Foxconn to shift production of iPad parts from China to Vietnam

Fearing further issues caused by a US-China trade war, Apple supplier Foxconn will start making parts for iPads and MacBooks in Vietnam.

Foxconn will start manufacturing parts for Apple’s iPads and MacBooks in Vietnam – instead of China – as a means of protecting itself against the impact of a trade war between the US and China. According to Reuters, a person familiar with the plan said this decision comes as US president Donald Trump calls on US manufacturers to pull out of China having previously placed higher import tariffs on electronic goods made in China.

Foxconn has begun building assembly lines for the iPad and MacBook parts at one of its plants in the north-eastern Vietnam province of Bac Ging. It’s expected the lines will begin operation in the first half of next year and will take some of China’s production.

Speaking with Reuters, the person said: “The move was requested by Apple. It wants to diversify production following the trade war.”

Foxconn issued a brief statement in response to the claim, saying: “As a matter of company policy, and for reasons of commercial sensitivity, we do not comment on any aspect of our work for any customer or their products.” Apple has also declined to comment.

Plans for India, too

If confirmed, this would be the first time iPad components have been made outside of China, with the Vietnam plant also expected to start producing TV sets for other companies including Sony.

Similar plans to diversify manufacturing away from China was reported earlier this year. In July, it was claimed senior executives at Apple said that the tech giant was to start manufacturing the iPhone 11 in Foxconn’s plant in Chennai, India.

Production will reportedly be increased in phases and Apple is leaving the door open to exporting the phones outside of India. Around that time, Foxconn said it planned to invest $1bn in India, while Apple plans to open its first physical store in the country next year.

At the time, TechCrunch reported a source saying that a small batch of locally manufactured iPhone 11 units has already been shipped to retail stores in India. Production yield is currently limited, the source added, but Apple has ambitions to scale up production there.