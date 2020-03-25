Hundreds of audiobooks released free on Audible to ease cabin fever

Amazon’s audio platform Audible is releasing hundreds of its titles for free while students around the world are stuck at home.

Joining other companies in offering services to the public during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has made hundreds of its Audible audiobooks available for free.

The new platform is accessible through a web browser and does not require users to enter any credit card or personal details. The collection, which is aimed at children and families, includes famous titles such as Winnie the Pooh, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Aladdin, Jane Eyre and The Call of the Wild.

It is accessible from all devices and has audiobooks available in six languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese.

“For as long as schools are closed, we’re open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning and just being kids,” Audible said.

“The stories were hand-picked by our Audible editors and offer a mix of education, entertainment and general-interest titles, from the classic to the contemporary, with a focus on stories that are suitable for children.”

From audiobooks to video games

Microsoft also announced plans to make a range of new, free educational content on the hugely popular game Minecraft while children stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Xbox chief Phil Spencer, the new content includes a tour of the International Space Station, learning to code with a robot, visiting famous landmarks in Washington DC and learning how to be a marine biologist.

“We understand the important role gaming is playing right now to connect people and provide joy in these isolating and stressful times, and our teams are working diligently to ensure we can be there for our players,” he said.

“To that end, we are actively monitoring performance and usage trends to ensure we’re optimising the service for our customers worldwide and accommodating for new growth and demand.”