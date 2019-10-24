Dublin gets a brand new tech conference as Inspirefest becomes Future Human

Designed and curated by Silicon Republic co-founder Ann O’Dea, Future Human aims to chart the people and projects shaping the next phase of human existence at a brand new venue.

After five successful years of Inspirefest, Silicon Republic is bringing the sci-tech community on an exciting new journey with Future Human.

Inspirefest was an international event that celebrated the point where science, technology and the arts collide. Now, Silicon Republic has announced a new direction for its 2020 event.

As of today (24 October) Inspirefest becomes Future Human. The dates for the 2020 event remain the same – running from 21 to 22 May – and curator Ann O’Dea, Silicon Republic’s CEO, has promised the same accessibility, diversity and inclusion with a brand new venue, format and name.

Meaning, values and purpose

“We began our Inspirefest adventure back in 2015 with a commitment to shake up the tech and science event scene with thought-provoking, unique and diverse speaker line-ups. After much introspection, research and dialogue, we decided it was time to shake things up again,” said O’Dea.

“While there will be no future editions of Inspirefest, we’re extremely excited about the birth of Future Human, an exciting sci-tech event with the same core tenets for which we are renowned: meaning, values and purpose. We’ll be showcasing the people and projects shaping the next phase of human existence.”

State-of-the-art sustainability

The 2020 event will take place in the Trinity Business School, an all-new venue opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in May 2019. The flagship building on Pearse Street in Dublin was constructed with state-of-the-art sustainability in mind, with solar panels, ‘green’ walls, recycled water and fresh airflow. The organisers say this venue will facilitate the new format, which will see more collaboration, interactivity and hands-on experiences.

“We are delighted to be hosting this exciting event with Silicon Republic, who we have admired over many years with their success of Inspirefest, which galvanised an international cutting-edge approach to innovation creation and collaboration as well as its dissemination across a stellar global community,” said Prof Andrew Burke, dean of Trinity Business School.

‘Future Human is going to be a game-changing event that will help shape people’s personal lives, society and business in ways that best serve the future of humanity’

– PROF ANDREW BURKE

“Taking those dimensions and adding in some of Trinity’s leading international university thought leadership in the areas of entrepreneurship, innovation and research is a potent cocktail. Also, locating the conference at the new eco-friendly near-zero energy Trinity Business School building at the heart of the city alongside focusing the new conference on mission-driven innovation under the themed title Future Human is going to turn it into a unique powerhouse event.”

Burke added: “Future Human is going to be a game-changing event that will help shape people’s personal lives, society and business in ways that best serve the future of humanity. We are very happy to have been invited by Silicon Republic to play a part in this exciting transformational journey.”

Inspirefest tickets still valid

Future Human promises delegates the usual healthy dose of creativity, the arts, networking and fun, and any existing Inspirefest 2020 tickets are automatically transferable for Future Human 2020.

Alternatively, Inspirefest ticket-holders can request a full refund via futurehuman@siliconrepublic.com before 15 November 2019.

Super early bird tickets for Future Human 2020 are on sale now as well as limited-edition executive tickets, group packages and the option to create your own bespoke team package.

Those interested can find further details on the event via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and the Future Human Connect newsletter.

Future Human is Silicon Republic’s international technology, science and business event celebrating meaning, values and purpose with collaborative, interactive and hands-on experiences. Super Early Bird tickets for Future Human 2020 are available now.