GitHub has blocked developers from Iran, Syria and Crimea

In order to comply with US trade sanctions, sort code host GitHub has blocked users from Iran, Crimea, Syria and more, company confirms.

GitHub CEO Nat Friedman has confirmed that the company, which is the world’s largest host of sort code, has blocked users from Iran, Syria and Crimea and other nations in order to comply with US export law.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday (28 July), Friedman said it was “painful” to hear how trade restrictions have hurt people and though the firm has “gone to great lengths to do no more than what is required by the law”, it has been forced to ban developers from sanctioned territories.

A handful of GitHub services, such as access to public repositories, will remain available to everyone.

The company notes that the restrictions are based on place of residence and location, not nationality or heritage, and any user who believes they have been flagged in error can fill out a form to get restrictions lifted from their account.

In a statement on its website regarding the trade countries, GitHub further expanded on the rules. It said that travel to the affected countries, which includes Cuba and North Korea, can impact a user’s account status, though users can use the aforementioned appeals process to reinstate their account.

“We’re not doing this because we want to; we’re doing it because we have to,” Friedman said. “GitHub will continue to advocate vigorously with governments around the world for policies that protect software developers and the global open source community”.

ZDNet reported last week that a 21-year-old Russian living in Crimea, Anatoliy Kashkin, had his GitHub account restricted due to trade sanctions. Kashkin uses GitHub to host his website. Though Kashkin is aware of the appeals process, he doesn’t believe he can be helped by submitting to it.

Speaking to ZDNet, Kashkin said: “My account is flagged as restricted and, in order to unflag it, I have to provide a proof that I don’t live in Crimea. I am in fact a Russian citizen with Crimean registration, I am physically in Crimea, and I am living in Crimea my entire life.”

GitHub developer home page. Image: dimarik/Depositphotos.