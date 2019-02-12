Glandore’s latest flexible office and co-working space opens in Cork

The new workspace from Glandore in Cork city sees the company’s capacity increase to almost 3,000 desks across nine locations.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, TD, was on hand to open the latest flexible workspace by Glandore yesterday (11 February).

Glandore, a family business established in 2001, has invested €1.5m into the new workspace at City Quarter at Lapps Quay in Cork city centre.

The City Quarter location opened its doors on November 2018 and adds an additional 18,000 sq ft of office space over two floors to the city’s thriving docklands.

The additional 300 desk spaces unveiled yesterday bring the firm’s capacity to almost 3,000 desks across locations in Cork, Belfast and Dublin. The new space also has capacity for meetings and social events as well as private offices and hotdesks.

Ensuring Cork is the centre of new growth

Coveney said: “The choice of Cork city for Glandore’s latest flexible office space expansion and investment is a key part of ensuring that spaces such as these drive Ireland’s foreign direct investment growth.

“I commend Glandore for contributing to Cork’s business ecosystem, and their new offices in City Quarter, Lapps Quay, will greatly help to meet the needs of growing businesses in Ireland.”

Coveney noted that some of Ireland’s major multinational companies began in Glandore workspaces, including Facebook, Twitter and Cork’s own Park Place Technologies.

Members of the new workspace can avail of a complimentary wellness programme, as well as an array of onsite events such as business development seminars and networking events.

Glandore founder Michael Kelly said: “In terms of business, it has been our vision to bring our experience, professionalism, care and hospitality to local and international firms seeking a base outside of Dublin, and Cork was the natural location for our expansion, and is set to become the fastest-growing city in Ireland over the next 20 years.”

A welcome addition

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Mick Finn, said: “The opening of Glandore’s newest office and co-working space is a welcome addition to Cork city’s docklands area.” He said Glandore expanding further across Ireland with its first Cork location “reflects the growing investment to entice start-ups, SMEs and multinational companies to the area”.

Finn added: “Since opening, a number of new businesses have located in the heart of Cork, bringing jobs and vibrancy to the heart of the city. This expansion is a real, tangible vote of confidence in Cork.”

Glandore Cork member Dillon Burke, who is operations manager at Park Place Technologies, said: “In November we announced we were setting up our new EMEA operations headquarters in Cork, and Glandore at City Quarter has provided the perfect space and strategic location for our EMEA expansion.”