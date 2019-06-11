Irish analytics player Glantus acquires UK firm Dynistics

Acquisition adds education specialism to Glantus’s data tech portfolio.
Irish software company Glantus has acquired London-based business intelligence player Dynistics for £1.75m (€1.9m).
Analytics player Glantus has offices in Dublin, London and New York, and its platform provides specialist solutions in education, retail, construction and financial services.
‘With the acquisition of Dynistics, Glantus has enhanced its product portfolio and consolidated its position as a supplier of quality analytics solutions into the UK market’
– MAURICE HEALY
The Irish company counts more than 400 customers in 20 countries across Europe, North America and south-east Asia.
Perfect fit
“With the acquisition of Dynistics, Glantus has enhanced its product portfolio and consolidated its position as a supplier of quality analytics solutions into the UK market,” said Glantus founder Maurice Healy.
“It also has a specialist solution for the education sector in Ireland and the US.”
Dynistics provides software and services to a range of industries and is a market leader in the education sector.
“Becoming a part of the Glantus group is the perfect fit for Dynistics,” said Andy Richardson, CEO of Dynistics.
“The Dynistics customers now have access to a wider range of products and services with an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 accredited and certified business, providing security and quality assurance on support and implementation to all our customers.”