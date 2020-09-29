Microsoft outage locks users out of Outlook, Teams and more

After a global outage, many users experienced difficulties signing into Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft has said issues are resolved after an outage yesterday (28 September) prevented users around the world from using its cloud-based services, including Outlook and Teams.

Last night, the company tweeted that it was investigating “an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services”. Microsoft said users that were already logged into a particular platform should be able to continue using it, but there was an authentication issue preventing users from signing in.

We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

“We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” it said. Soon after, Microsoft reported that it had narrowed the user-authentication problems down to a “recent change”.

Having rolled that change back, however, the situation did not improve. Microsoft opted to redirect traffic to “alternate infrastructure” while it investigated the outage.

In the early hours of this morning, the company said it was seeing improvements for multiple services. At 5am it tweeted: “We’ve confirmed that the residual issue has been addressed and the incident has been resolved. Any users still experiencing impact should be mitigated shortly.”

Users can check the Microsoft 365 health status page to learn more.

We’ve confirmed that the residual issue has been addressed and the incident has been resolved. Any users still experiencing impact should be mitigated shortly. Additional details can be found in the admin center under MO222965 or https://t.co/lbjX5iaxCX — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 29, 2020

This isn’t the first major outage reported by Microsoft this year. When thousands began to work from home in March, Teams users across Europe experienced “messaging-relating functionality problems”.

At the time, corporate vice-president for Microsoft 365, Jared Spataro, said that the company had seen a 500pc increase in Teams meetings, calling and conferences and a 200pc increase in its use on mobile devices.

In April, the number of daily Teams users passed 75m as a record number of businesses pivoted online in response to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last week, Microsoft announced new features for Teams at its virtual developer conference Ignite. The included the introduction of ‘virtual commutes’, breakout rooms, and access to meditation and mindfulness resources.