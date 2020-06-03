$5bn lawsuit claims that Google tracks private browsing

A $5bn lawsuit filed against Google claims that the company is violating Californian laws that require the consent of all parties to read or learn the contents of private communication. Google has denied the claims.

On Tuesday (2 June), a class action lawsuit was filed against Google, claiming that the company violated US federal wiretap laws by collecting information about users while they were using the internet in private browsing mode. Google has denied the claims brought against it in the lawsuit.

While Google has been involved in other lawsuits involving digital tracking, this case differs because it uses federal wiretap laws against the company. These laws enable individuals to sue when their private communications are intercepted.

According to the New York Times, the lawsuit claims that Google intercepts the contents of communication between users and websites, and collects browsing history and search queries, unbeknownst to people using private browsing tools.

The use of tracking tools

The lawsuit, which was filed in California, wants at least $5bn from Google and its parent company, Alphabet. The suit claims that Google also violated a Californian law that requires consent of all parties to read or learn the contents of private communication.

The complaint was filed by Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of three people with Google accounts: Chasom Brown and Maria Nguyen who live in Los Angeles, and William Byatt, who lives in Florida.

According to the lawsuit, even when a user opts for private browsing, the tech giant uses other tracking tools it provides to website publishers and advertisers to keep track of what websites users are visiting.

The complaint was filed by Mark C Mao, a partner from Boies Schiller Flexner. Mao said: “Google tracks and collects consumer browsing history and other web activity data no matter what safeguards consumers undertake to protect their data privacy.”

Boies Schiller Flexner said that the proposed class action will likely include “millions” of Google users who have used the Google Chrome’s Incognito mode since 1 June 2016. Incognito mode, similar to the private browsing tools offered on other web browsers, enables users to browse the internet without their activity or history being saved to a browser or device.

Google’s response

Google has denied the claims, with spokesman Jose Castaneda saying that the company will defend itself “vigorously against them.”

Castaneda said: “Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session.”

The company said that the collection of search history helps website owners to “better evaluate the performance of their content, products, marketing and more.”

In the filing against the company, Boies Schiller Flexner said: “People everywhere are becoming more aware (and concerned) that their personal communications are being intercepted, collected, recorded or exploited for gain by technology companies they have come to depend on.”