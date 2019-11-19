Google acquires Microsoft-backed enterprise software firm CloudSimple

Google is acquiring CloudSimple to make it easier for customers to use VMware on its cloud.

On Monday (18 November), Google announced that it has bought another one of its cloud partners in a move that will make it easier for customers to use VMware on Google Cloud.

The cloud partner purchased by Google was CloudSimple, a software firm that enables companies to run computing workloads based on VMware’s virtualisation technology. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Google had previously announced a partnership with CloudSimple in July 2019. At the time, a spokesperson for Google said: “Customers have asked us to provide broad support for VMware and now with Google Cloud VMware Solution by CloudSimple, our customers will be able to run VMware vSphere-based workloads.”

Microsoft backing

Microsoft was an investor in CloudSimple’s seed funding round, and the software firm also offered supports for Microsoft Azure. TechCrunch reached out to Google to see if this support will continue after the acquisition and the company declined to comment.

After Google announced the deal on Monday, Ajay Patel, senior vice-president of the cloud provider software unit at VMware, said: “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Google Cloud as they welcome CloudSimple, a VMware Cloud verified partner.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud enables our mutual customers to run VMware workloads on VMware Cloud Foundation in Google Cloud Platform.

“With VMware on Google Cloud Platform, customers will be able to leverage all of the familiarity of VMware tools and training … and rapidly bring new services to market and operate them seamlessly and more securely across a hybrid cloud environment.”

‘Most modern public cloud’

In a statement, Google said: “The acquisition of CloudSimple continues to demonstrate Google Cloud’s commitment to providing enterprise customers a broad suite of solutions to modernise their IT infrastructure. We’re thrilled about the team that will be joining us, and the expertise they bring to Google Cloud.”

CloudSimple’s CEO, Guru Pangal, added: “We are thrilled to join Google Cloud and its journey to establish the most modern public cloud for the enterprise.

“I’m incredibly proud of the sharp, experienced and dedicated team at CloudSimple for building this service. We are incredibly excited to be part of Google Cloud and look forward to accelerating our ability to help customers easily move their enterprise workloads to the cloud.”