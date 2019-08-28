Google Hire will be scrapped just two years after launch

Google is shutting down its job application service, which will remain online until September 2020.

In April 2017, Google announced that it would be rolling out a job application service called Google Hire, but now it seems that the service won’t be around for much longer.

The company launched the recruiting service in July 2017, shortly after it acquired Bebop for $380m. Bebop, a start-up created by VMware co-founder Diane Greene, was a development platform that simplified the building and maintenance of enterprise applications.

Google used the tools it acquired with Bebop to build Google Hire, a job application tracking system, enabling an employer to post job listings, as well as accept, track and manage applications.

At the time, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: “We think this will help many more businesses find great applications and reap the benefits of cloud computing.”

Through Google Hire, employers could search for applicants, schedule interviews and provide feedback to potential hires. Aimed at small to medium enterprises, Google Hire cost users on the recruitment end between $200 to $400 per month.

Winding down

On Wednesday (28 August), Google Hire emailed customers, informing them that the service would begin to wind down in the coming months.

Google said: “While Hire has been successful, we’re focusing our resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio. We are deeply grateful to our customers, as well as the champions and advocates who have joined and supported us along the way.”

According to the company, Google Hire will remain online until 1 September 2020. This will gives users time to migrate and find alternatives.

In the company’s statement, Sunsetting Hire by Google, it said that users will not have to keep paying for Hire.

“After your next bill, there will be no additional charges for your standard usage of Hire up until the end of your contract term or 1 September 2020, whichever comes first. If your contract expires before 1 September 2020 and you wish to continue to use the product after the contract expires, please reach out to support to initiate this request.”

Google will continue to provide free data export to users while the service remains online. The company added that over the coming year, it will not be adding any new functionality to Hire.

Google Headquarters. Image: spvvk/Depositphotos