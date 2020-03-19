Google indefinitely postpones online version of Cloud Next

Google postponed the online-only version of Cloud Next after San Francisco implemented a new ‘shelter in place’ order that prohibits non-essential travel.

On Tuesday (17 March), Google announced plans to postpone its cloud-focused conference Google Cloud Next ’20 indefinitely.

The event was originally supposed to go ahead in San Francisco in April, but was changed to an online-only event in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, with plans for interactive sessions and digital Q&As with speakers.

Now, Google has said that the digital version of the event, Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect, will be postponed “out of concern for the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and local communities, and based on recent decisions made by the federal and local governments regarding the coronavirus”.

Indefinitely postponed

Chief marketing officer at Google Cloud, Alison Wagonfeld, said that the company is still “fully committed to going ahead with the event” eventually, with plans to reschedule “when the timing is right”.

“We will share the new date when we have a better sense of the evolving situation,” she said. “At Google, leading with innovation and helpfulness is core to our mission. We’ll continue to do everything we can to help our communities stay safe, informed and connected.”

According to the Verge, the decision to postpone the event was likely influenced by the ‘shelter in place’ order that has been implemented in the San Francisco Bay Area, which would make it difficult to record and livestream sessions.

This new rule means that San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties are asking residents to stay home “except for essential needs”, with most businesses in these areas closing until at least 7 April. Necessary government functions and essential businesses will remain open during this period.

As part of the order, all non-essential travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, automobile or public transport is prohibited.