Google spreads to the suburbs as it hits 7,000 workers in Dublin

Internet giant signs a lease for office space in Sandyford, south Dublin.

Just days after opening its newest building, the Velasco Building on Dublin’s Grand Canal, Google is moving deeper into Dublin’s southside.

It seems the tech giant is bursting at the seams and has now some 7,000 permanent and contract employees in Dublin.

It has emerged that the company has signed a 52,900 sq ft lease for office space in Sandyford in south Dublin, signalling a move beyond Silicon Docks and its traditional feifdom of Barrow Street.

Actually this isn’t exactly something new for Google as it has offices in East Point for example, but it does signal a willingness to spread to Dublin’s edges.

Enterprise and cloud business growth

The development comes on the heels of Google last week officially opening the 51,000 sq ft Velasco building on the corner of Grand Canal Street and Clanwilliam Place in Dublin bringing total investment by Google in Ireland to €809m.

The Velasco building, which was opened last week by Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD, will serve as a home to Google’s growing Enterprise and Cloud teams in Dublin.

The teams will play a strategic role in helping to grow Google’s cloud and enterprise business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Velasco will also be home to an Advanced Solutions Lab where GoogleCloud’s enterprise customers can co-create and develop customised solutions for their business on-site in conjunction with Google Cloud experts.

The move to Sandyford represents the furthest move yet for Google from its city centre powerbase.

Google will take 52,900 sq ft of space at Kennedy Wilson’s ‘The Chase’ development where it will be neighbours to Mars and recruitment agency Service Source

The Sandyford office will be Google’s eight building to be occupied in Dublin.