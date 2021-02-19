Apple TV+ is now globally available on Google TV

Google TV users can now access Apple TV+ through their Chromecast, with the service planned for more Google devices in the coming months.

Last December, Google TV announced that it would be bringing Apple TV to the Chromecast in 2021. As of yesterday (18 February), the app is now available for Google TV users around the world. Google TVs from both Sony and TCL and other Android TV-powered devices will get access to the service in the next few months, Google said.

The Apple TV app is accessible on the ‘Apps’ tab or the apps row in the ‘For you’ tab. Through it, viewers can manage their Apple TV+ subscription and, if they have one, log in to their account. Google TV was launched in September 2020, according to TechCrunch, as a feature of Google’s more streamlined Chromecast offering.

Google said upcoming features will allow customers to use Google Assistant to open the app or directly choose something to watch with their voice, as well as a watchlist in which they can save titles for later. These are already available in the US and are set to roll out globally in the coming months.

So what can you watch on Apple TV+? According to Macworld, the service focuses almost exclusively on original programming rather than purchasing existing shows or films. Titles currently available include The Morning Show, a series starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, and For All Mankind, a show exploring an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union beat the US in the 1960s space race.

Apple has also signed a multi-year agreement with Skydance Animation, which will bring more child-friendly content to the platform. Two Skydance films, Luck and Spellbound, are first in line for the streaming service under the partnership.

A subscription to Apple TV+ will set you back $4.99 a month and up to six people can share a subscription. A seven-day free trial is available to newcomers, and people who own an Apple device may be eligible for a year at no cost.