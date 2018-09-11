Tralee walks the talk as 216,000 Irish workers already Grow Remote

Kerry capital saw off competition from 40 towns and villages to discuss the remote-working opportunity in Ireland.

New figures project that the remote-working population in Ireland is estimated at 216,000 as Tralee emerged as the host town for a conference to capture this tipping point in Irish economic life.

The Grow Remote movement is bringing together tech firms, entrepreneurs and town planners to create a unified approach to enabling smarter working in the regions of Ireland.

“The next phase of growth for Ireland needs to include complementary regional development offerings to our Dublin region FDI offering, with both geographies offering global value,” said Denis Collins, chair of the IDA Regional Development Committee.

“Regions of collaborative ecosystems and clusters [are] offering global value, skills and quality of life. An effective smart working model is an important element of this vision and success.”

The full-day conference on 28 September aims to promote the benefits of remote working, not just for businesses but for workers and the communities they live in.

Remote control

40 towns and villages across Ireland vied for the chance to host the first Grow Remote. According to one of the organisers of Grow Remote, Rose Barrett, Tralee won the bid for a number of reasons.

“Pivotal in its nomination was Tralee’s work in promoting remote working, having identified it as a key driver of the area some years ago. As soon as we selected Tralee, the town was plugging us in with various working groups. It’s a perfect fit for Grow Remote’s first Irish conference.”

The event is supported by Kerry County Council, Tralee Chamber, Bank of Ireland, HQTralee and Abodoo. The first of its kind, the conference will play host to remote workers, remote-working companies and town groups. Speakers will share the latest thinking on the technology, management and opportunities for remote working.

Currently, it is estimated that more than 216,000 people work remotely in Ireland, according to Grow Remote. Remote working is becoming more of a viable option for large companies. Ryan Mesches of Teamwork.com explained: “It’s a no-brainer for us; we’ve built a huge business with over 23pc of our workforce working remote.

“Hiring remote staff allows us to continue to lead in our market by remaining more agile and flexible – and our employees love it, too.”

Blenerville windmill in Tralee, Co Kerry. Image: Honey Cloverz/Shutterstock