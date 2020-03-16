Here’s what the new Xbox’s loading times look like

In two new video teasers, Microsoft has shared videos of the Xbox Series X loading games in 11 seconds, while also unveiling the console’s new technology for suspending games.

Microsoft has teased gamers with a taste of the speeds they can expect from its next-generation Xbox console.

A video released by the tech giant shows the current Xbox One X alongside the Xbox Series X, loading the same State of Decay 2 game.

Within 11 seconds, gameplay commences on the new console, while its predecessor takes another 40 seconds or so to get started. The faster loading time can be attributed to the custom internal SSD that Microsoft designed for the new console.

While loading times are currently reasonable enough, this new release from Microsoft represents a leap forward when compared to the existing technology on the market.

As Microsoft notes, the demonstration uses a backward compatible Xbox title and not a game optimised for Xbox Series X, meaning titles eventually built specifically for the new console using the maximum technology available may not load quite as fast.

Another video also reveals the speed its new Quick Resume technology works at, allowing players to seamlessly switch from one game to another, almost instantly.

It comes as the console maker revealed more detailed specs about its upcoming gaming device, which includes support for a 1TB expansion card, on top of an internal 1TB, helping to power such fast loading demands.

Of this memory, 50GB will be reserved for suspend and resume functionality, with each individual game given up to 13.5GB each to cache to allow for a smooth transition between suspended games.

“While the Xbox Series X will deliver a massive increase in GPU performance and continue to redefine and advance the state of art in graphics with new capabilities such as hardware accelerated raytracing, we don’t believe this generation will be defined by graphics or resolution alone,” said Jason Ronald, director of product management for the new console.

– PA Media with additional reporting by Kelly Earley