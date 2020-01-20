Huawei may overcome the Google Maps hurdle with TomTom deal

As Huawei attempts to become independent of US technology, the company has entered a partnership with Dutch navigation company TomTom to create an alternative to Google Maps.

Just a month into 2020, it’s obvious that Huawei’s plans to build out its mobile OS are well underway.

The company, which has been cut off from Google apps and the Google Play Store, due to US blacklisting, has struck a deal with TomTom, a company best known for its sat-navs. While the latest Huawei phones are running Android 10, the company has developed a backup operating system, entitled HarmonyOS, in the event that the blacklist is extended further.

In order to create a competitor to Apple Maps and Google Maps, while partnering with a non-American business, Huawei has reached an agreement with Dutch navigation and digital mapping business TomTom.

The future of navigation for Huawei

Huawei will now be able to use the Dutch company’s maps, traffic information and navigation software to develop apps for its smartphones.

The news was confirmed to Reuters by TomTom spokesperson, Remco Meerstra, who said that the agreement between the two companies was reached some time ago, but has only been announced now. Meerstra declined to make any further comment on the deal.

In recent years, TomTom has moved away from making devices, shifting its focus to offering software services. Last year, the company sold its telematics division to Japan’s Bridgestone.

In August, the Chinese company was rumoured to be building its own navigation software, which it has called Map Kit. It is expected to include support for real-time traffic reports, as well as augmented reality features.

The Map Kit will focus on developers, rather than end users. It enable apps to offer step-by-step directions, cab hailing, and similar tools that developers can embed in apps.

Investment in Huawei apps

The news of Huawei’s deal with TomTom comes just days after the company announced its plans to offer financial incentives to app developers in the UK and Ireland, if they develop apps for the Huawei App Gallery.

The company plans to invest £20m in app developers in the UK and Ireland, beginning almost immediately. Huawei UK and Ireland said it is offering the chance to claim a £20,000 incentive for apps uploaded to the Huawei App Gallery by 31 January.

The company said that its goal is to meet the demand from a growing number of consumers expressing interest in a “new app store that helps them take back control of their personal information”, by offering them a “credible, safe and secure alternative”.

To speed up this process, the company has released 24 open developer kits so that app developers can get started as soon as possible.