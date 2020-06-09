DCU spin-out Iconic Translation Machines acquired by RWS

As part of the acquisition, Iconic Translation Machines will form a new vertical language technology business within RWS, which will be led by the start-up’s founders Dr John Tinsley and Dr Páraic Sheridan.

On Tuesday (9 June), Iconic Translation Machines announced that it has been acquired by RWS Holdings, a translation and localisation provider the offers intellectual property support solutions and life sciences language services.

Iconic Translation Machines is a spin-out of Dublin City University (DCU) founded in 2013 as a result of research conducted within the Science Foundation Ireland Centre for Next Generation Localisation in the School of Computing, now known as the SFI Adapt Research Centre.

The start-up specialises in the development of neural machine translation (NMT) solutions adapted for specific industries and blue-chip clients. The start-up has recently worked with the RWS Life Sciences division, delivering NMT solutions to RWS’s pharmaceutical clients.

Iconic Translation Machines will now form a new vertical language technology business within RWS and will be led by its co-founders, Dr John Tinsley and Dr Páraic Sheridan.

Tinsley commented: “We are very excited about the opportunities this acquisition will give us to serve our clients with an enhanced service delivery model as we expand our capabilities and leverage RWS’s scale, global footprint and comprehensive suite of services and platforms.”

Tinsley said that the start-up has been engaging with RWS for several years now, and offers a complementary service, in terms of the clients and sectors Iconic Translation Machines provides solutions to.

Sheridan added: “As co-founders of Iconic, we have worked extremely hard to make our company and team what it is today. We have been really impressed with the high calibre of people at RWS to date, and believe this is the perfect place to continue the development of our vision.”

Richard Stokes, director of commercialisation at DCU, said that Iconic Translation Machines represents a “great success story” that turned academic research and early-stage intellectual property into a viable business through “professionalism and perseverance.”