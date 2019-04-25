IDA brings in Cavan native James Boyle to bolster Ireland’s border counties

IDA Ireland has named James Boyle as its new regional business development manager for the border counties.

IDA Ireland has called the hiring of James Boyle as an “important strategic appointment” with the Cavan native to take on the role of regional business development manager for the north-east region. The agency said it hopes he will be able to attract significant amounts of foreign direct investment.

In its 2018 report released earlier this year, many of the border counties that Boyle’s remit will fall under was shown to have had the smallest growth rate in terms of job numbers for the year at 3pc.

Boyle, hailing from the town of Kilnaleck, has been with IDA Ireland since 2005, holding positions in the agency’s property division including managing a portfolio of business parks and buildings. From 2009, he managed the sales and marketing team within the property division and, in the past year, has held the role of sales and marketing manager in the strategic property management division.

“This is an important strategic appointment, designed to provide the north-east region with a dedicated extra resource to help us position the [region] for additional foreign direct investment.

“It demonstrates IDA Ireland’s strong and ongoing commitment to winning new investment for the border region and, I believe, will be of great benefit to us in working with regional and national stakeholders to exploit new opportunities for investment in the north-east region.”

Also commenting on the appointment was the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD who said: “James Boyle will bring a wealth of energy, experience and local knowledge to the IDA’s north-east team. The region continues to maintain a strong base of both indigenous and multinational companies across a diverse range of sectors.”