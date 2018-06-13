Here is what to look forward to at the Inspirefest 2018 Fringe after-party

After the hustle and bustle of the main events at Inspirefest, here is what to expect when you make your way to the evenings’ festivities as part of the Fringe after-party.

While the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre might be where the focus of the action is for Inspirefest 2018 on 21 and 22 June, there are plenty of activities happening in the evening hours – not just on those days, but even the day before – as part of the Fringe.

The Inspirefest team has announced that on Wednesday evening (20 June), just one sleep away from the main event, a collaboration with Startup Grind Dublin will feature one of the event’s star speakers, Niamh Given, chief growth officer of Nest.vc.

Having spent the past 14 years in Asia, Given has unique insights on innovation in this region and an extensive background in tech start-ups as well as corporate experience at PCH.

For those of you with your tickets to Inspirefest 2018 already, that will get you a 100pc discount for the Startup Grind event taking place from 6.30pm at the Huckletree co-working space on Pearse Street, Dublin.

Happy Hour

After a day of listening to such luminaries as Sheree Atcheson and Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, you’ll be eager to head over to the offices of HubSpot, where you can relax and network with attendees for Happy Hour from 6-9pm.

Considering the calibre of the people you’ll have just seen on stage, it would be a real missed opportunity not to mingle with everyone else who attended the main event.

To join, all you have to do is RSVP in advance to make sure your spot is saved, as well as make sure your wristband is still on, and then you’re good to go!

Fantastic Fringe

Those of you who attended last year’s Inspirefest Fringe events will remember the music, laughs and stories that have since become legendary.

Now, the main event is returning once again on the Friday from 6-10pm in the impressive surroundings of the CHQ near Dublin’s IFSC.

Only available to Inspirefest attendees, the after-party will have a range of drinks and refreshments, but also some engaging acts to keep you entertained for the night.

First up for those walking into the venue, you can check out the amazing work of artist-in-residence and photographer Paul Condron. He took some impressive photographs of last year’s event, and these will be on display as part of his exhibition on the walls.

Amazing acts

Afterwards, you can wet your whistle with an Irish craft brewing experience, including gin from Listoke Distillery, craft beer from Foxes Rock and craft cider from MacIvors.

As for the actual events of the evening, you will see the return of some of the smartest comedians you’re ever likely to see, as part of Bright Club at 7pm.

Here, you’ll witness some of Ireland’s brightest researchers trying their hand at comedy, bringing their research to a wider audience through the medium of a good laugh.

Then, at 8pm, award-winning storyteller Zoe Philpott will perform her latest interactive story, Ada’s Army. With a bag of postage labels, a chair and 500 metres of string, Philpott will be inviting Inspirefest attendees to update history with the overlooked STEM greats who just happen to be women.

To close off the night, Dublin music duo Hvmmingbyrd will deliver what GoldenPlec magazine has described as “sweet, ephemeral harmonies with a hazy electro twist”, including their debut single, If Love Was Enough.

Inspirefest is Silicon Republic’s international event connecting sci-tech professionals passionate about the future of STEM. Get your tickets now to join us in Dublin on 21 and 22 June 2018.

Updated, 3.42pm, 13 June 2018: This article was amended to include extra details about Paul Condron.