7 reasons why Dublin’s Inspirefest is unmissable

There are so many reasons why Inspirefest is not to be missed this summer. Here are just seven of them.

Taking place in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin on 16 and 17 May 2019, Inspirefest is a solutions-focused event featuring intelligent discourse on science, technology and the arts with a distinct human-centred attitude. Here’s why you need to snap up a ticket now.

1. The finely curated line-up on one stage

A year in the making, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more curated and original line-up. Inspirefest is definitely not a parade of the usual suspects. Rather, you’ll get to see such original thinkers as entrepreneur Anil Dash of Fog Creek and Glitch fame and Jennifer Romolini, author of Weird in a World That’s Not.

As Elizabeth Holmes faces trial back in US, we also have the woman who went to the regulators to blow the whistle on the giant fraud that was Theranos, Erika Cheung. Other highlights include Intercom co-founder Des Traynor; Nilofer Merchant, the ‘Jane Bond of innovation’; and pioneers of science and technology to overcome paralysis, Mark Pollock and Simone George.

2. The free and healthy lunch

Have you noticed how few events cater for you properly when it comes to the lunch break? Well once again this year, Inspirefest is working with Marqette (known for their tasty food court at Dublin Airport) to offer their ‘Food on the Fly’ lunch bags with tasty wraps, juices and healthy snacks.

With options for meat-eaters, vegans and coeliacs, Inspirefest attendees can then find lots of corners where they can kick back and savour their lunch, such as the HubSpot Recharge Lounge which returns in 2019.

3. The ‘Birds of a Feather’ sessions

During the lengthy lunch break, we aim to feed your mind as well as your body. Inspirefest attendees are invited to get involved in some intimate break-out sessions, talks and ideation sessions. RTÉ will host the Living Room, where people can go on ‘Brain Dates’ with bright sparks, and there’ll also be the return of the hugely popular Researchfest final, where eight of the best brains pitch their PhD research in three minutes.

You can win flights to Hong Kong with DAA Future Factory and Cathay Pacific’s Solo Flyer competition, and indeed there will be a tasty prize too for the winner of the Solvers Mini Hack Access, which aims to tackle accessibility through innovation. And best of all, you don’t have to miss a thing on the main stage!

4. The welcome for all

Inspirefest is world-renowned for its inclusive line-up at this stage, but each year it also tries to make the event more inclusive for attendees. The venue is fully accessible and we are planning to provide Irish Sign Language interpreters on the main stage this year.

Children under 18 go free with a ticketed adult and there are Pay it Forward bursaries that bring under-18s from under-represented areas to the event. This year there is even a small nursing room for those who wish to bring baby along, too.

AsIAm is helping create a quiet room at the theatre for autistic people who want to get away from the bustle. Plus, to ensure everyone has a shot at attending, we have just announced a Diversity Tickets bursary with Silicon Valley Bank.

5. The after parties

All ticket-holders have access to our wonderful social evenings which run in the early evening in convivial settings – think less dark pub, and more bright open spaces. Those who attended the HubSpot official after party last year will be delighted to hear that it’s back and takes place on the Thursday evening again from 6pm.

For another fantastic way to kick back and meet other attendees and speakers, on Friday evening we’ll celebrate our fifth birthday at the beautiful Bord Gáis Energy Theatre with drinks and birthday cake.

6. The creativity

Who wants to just sit around and talk tech all day? The Inspirefest team knows that their attendees are creative creatures too.

Nokia Bell Labs’ Experiments in Art and Technology (EAT) continues to be a key part of the Inspirefest story and, delivering fascinating talks and performances showcasing the sheer breadth of what can be achieved when humans meet machines. This year, performers, musicians and circus artists from New York, LA, Hong Kong, China and France are teaming up with engineers and innovators to bring attendees a kaleidoscope of what is possible in immersive technologies and art.

Artists include Seth Cluett, director of the Sound Art programme at Columbia University and “electronics wizard” Levy Lorenzo, whose work has been featured at MoMA, MIT Media Lab, STEIM and Burning Man. Tammuz Dubnov will be discussing the impact and importance of creativity for modern technologists and entrepreneurs, and offering an aerial performance.

7. The renewal

Each year, our attendees tell us they go home not just better informed on all things science and tech, but also renewed and re-energised to take on the challenges in their businesses, their careers and their lives. They also say they make connections like at no other event. Your network is your professional lifeline, and Inspirefest offers endless opportunities to connect with great people.

Inspirefest is Silicon Republic’s international event celebrating the point where science, technology and the arts collide. Tickets for Inspirefest 2019 are available now.