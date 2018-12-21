Inspirefest 2019 to welcome global media innovators from CNN to RTÉ

A new slate of speakers for Inspirefest 2019 will explore the changing face of media.

Inspirefest 2019 is set to hit Dublin on May 16 and 17 and a whole host of bright minds will take to the stage at the Bord Gáis Energy theatre to tackle topics from across the colourful sci-tech spectrum.

From blockchain and data analytics to comedy and the arts, the event is set to feature something to spark the imagination and interest of every attendee. With previous speakers including Arlan Hamilton, Liza Donnelly and Tim Leberecht, this year’s event will be just as varied.

The transformation and challenges of the media industry have been a major area of discussion for several years now and a group of expert media figures have been added to next year’s line-up to discuss the state of play.

Dee Forbes

As director general of Inspirefest media partner, RTÉ, Dee Forbes is at the forefront of the rapidly-altering media industry in Ireland. Prior to taking up her role at the national broadcaster, Forbes worked for 27 years in London with broadcasters and ad agency Young and Rubicam.

Most recently, she was president and managing director of Discovery Networks Northern Europe, leading a region that broadcast to more than 276m households monthly.

Reggie Selma

A former award-winning senior photojournalist at CNN’s Washington, DC Bureau, Reggie Selma filmed presidents from Reagan to Obama, as well as covering numerous Congressional proceedings. Now retired, Selma’s invaluable experience spans a variety of historic eras.

Having worked alongside journalists such as Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric, Selma offers a unique perspective on the inner workings of some of the most dynamic political settings in global media.

Mark Little

A seasoned journalist with 20 years of broadcast news experience at RTÉ, Mark Little then went on to found global success Storyful in 2010, which was later sold to News Corp. Little also served as Twitter’s vice-president of European media partnerships and managing director of its international headquarters in Dublin.

In October 2017, Little co-founded new media start-up Kinzen with former Storyful colleagues Áine Kerr and Paul Watson, where he now serves as CEO.

Áine Kerr



Áine Kerr is COO and co-founder of Kinzen, a start-up developing solutions for people who want a more conscious news experience. Previously, Kerr led global journalism partnerships at Facebook in New York and spent five years at Storyful as head of content and political editor before being appointed managing editor in 2011.

A journalism graduate of Dublin City University (DCU), Áine is an adviser to the DCU Institute for Future of Media and Journalism, as well as JOLT, a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions European Training Network.

Zainab Boladale

As the presenter of News2Day, the RTÉ youth news programme, Zainab Boladale is a vibrant new voice in media. Named journalist of the year at the DCU Hybrid Awards in 2017, Boladale loves engaging with people and learning about their unique stories.

A nominee for U Magazine’s 30 under 30 Awards in 2018, Boladale is certainly one to watch in broadcast journalism.

