Intel acquires Rivet Networks to boost Wi-Fi offerings

Intel has acquired Rivet Networks, the company it previously partnered with to build the Killer AX1650 network interface card.

On Wednesday (20 May), Intel announced that it was acquiring Rivet Networks, the company behind the Killer network interface cards (NICs) that are found in some laptops from Dell, Alienware, HP and more. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a statement, Intel vice-president and general manager of mobile client platforms, Chris Walker, said that the deal will boost Intel’s Wi-Fi offerings for PC platforms.

Killer NICs, developed by Rivet Networks, were built for gaming so they provide prioritisation for gaming network traffic, while minimising latency.

Rivet Networks was a competitor to Intel in this space, though the companies previously collaborated on the Killer AX1650. Intel said that Rivet Networks’ capabilities, including its software, are complementary to Intel’s wireless products and capabilities.

Walker said that, with an average of 11 Wi-Fi-enabled devices in today’s homes, connectivity has become “more essential than ever”, with consumers relying on it for work, learning and socialising.

“Rivet Networks is a terrific complement to our existing Wi-Fi products and helps us further our vision of delivering PC platforms that power every person’s greatest contribution,” he added. “Rivet Networks’ products deliver speed, intelligence and control for gamers and performance users.”

Intel said that as well as optimising bandwidth utilisation, Rivet Networks’ products can also utilise the combination of ethernet and Wi-Fi to prioritise traffic over both connections.

As part of the acquisition, the team from Rivet Networks will join Intel’s wireless solutions group in its client computing group. The Killer brand will be integrated into Intel’s broader PC Wi-Fi portfolio, and Intel will license the acquired software to customers to develop new solutions for broader PC connectivity enhancement.

“In addition to an expanding portfolio of Wi-Fi solutions for PC platforms, we continue to advocate for Wi-Fi standards, contribute to the developer ecosystem and deliver new value for our PC OEM customers,” Walker added.