Intel reshuffle sees Ann Kelleher lead tech development for 7nm CPU project

Cork native Dr Ann Kelleher has been tasked with leading the development of Intel’s delayed 7nm CPU project.

Following its earnings report for Q2, Intel announced that its much anticipated 7nm CPU project won’t be shipped until the end of 2022, or possibly the beginning of 2023. This came after a “defect mode” was found in its design that resulted in yield degradation.

Intel CEO Bob Swan also announced several changes to the company’s executive team. Its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group will now be separated into five teams with leaders that will report directly to Swan. In this restructuring, it was announced that Intel’s chief engineering officer, Murthy Renduchintala, will leave the company on 3 August.

One of the most notable changes will see Cork native Dr Ann Kelleher lead the technology development team, having previously served as head of manufacturing. She will now lead Intel’s development efforts for its 7nm and 5nm projects.

Kelleher, who was the first Irish woman to be named a vice-president at Intel, was awarded the 2020 St Patrick’s Day Science Medal earlier this year. The previous head of technology development at Intel, Dr Mike Mayberry, will consult and assist Kelleher in the transition until his planned retirement at the end of the year.

‘Diverse portfolio of leadership products’

Keyvan Esfarjani has been named leader of the company’s manufacturing and operations, having most recently led Intel’s non-volatile memory solutions group. He will now lead global manufacturing operations and continue Kelleher’s work, including the build-out of new fab capacity.

“I look forward to working directly with these talented and experienced technology leaders, each of whom is committed to driving Intel forward during this period of critical execution,” said Swan.

“I also want to thank Murthy for his leadership in helping Intel transform our technology platform. We have the most diverse portfolio of leadership products in our history and, as a result of our six pillars of innovation and disaggregation strategy, much more flexibility in how we build, package and deliver those products for our customers.”