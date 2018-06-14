Government launches skills strategy report as dawn of Brexit looms

As Irish-based businesses express worry about the future post-Brexit, the Government launches a report responding to skills gaps in an array of industries.

Two years on from the UK’s decision to exit the European Union, many of the implications of that choice have yet to materialise, particularly for Irish businesses.

The Irish Government today (14 June) launched a report outlining skills that Irish industries may need in order to mitigate the potential impact a hard Brexit could have.

The study noted that a potentially more restrictive trading environment is looking like a strong possibility. It was carried out through a consultation process across five internationally trading sectors: agri-food, high-value manufacturing, construction products and services, health and life sciences, and logistics and supply chain activities.

An effective response to Brexit

At the launch of the report, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, said: “As a government, we are working hard to ensure that our enterprise base can effectively respond to Brexit through enhancing its capacity to compete, innovate and trade. It goes without saying that this will require enterprises to have access to the appropriate skillsets.”

The study found eight specific recommendations, with 46 associated sub-actions, which are both long- and short-term in nature. It found that the Irish tech sector is “generally less reliant on the UK as a key market and less still as a land-bridge function as the value is high but the volume is low”.

Other industries, such as freight and logistics and agri-food, are more exposed to the threat of a hard Brexit. In terms of health and life sciences, the competitive nature of the sector means upskilling is already an integral element. The freight industry faces various issues, from a lack of customs clearance expertise and regulatory divergence, to the relative lack of preparedness exhibited by SMEs in the sector.

The report also noted that the education and training currently available can be marketed in more efficient ways in order for industries to become more aware of opportunities that can be taken advantage of.

The eight recommendations