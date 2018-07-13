COMPANIES

Weekend takeaway: Build it and they will thrive


1 hour ago26 Views

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Sunrise over Dublin Docklands and the River Liffey. Image: Paul Daly/Shutterstock

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Pin on PinterestShare on RedditEmail this to someone

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, including Ireland making history by divesting from fossil fuels and TCD building a €1bn docklands campus.

Ireland makes world history as first country to divest from fossil fuels

Picture of burning oil gas flare

Image: Glovatskiy/Shutterstock

Government to drop coal, oil and gas investments from the ISIF and NTMA.

Trinity College to build €1bn campus in the heart of Dublin’s docklands

Grand Canal Dock in Dublin

Grand Canal Dock in Dublin as it is today. Image: Peter Krocka/Shutterstock

TCD plans to build an all-new campus to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, aiming to be home to more than 400 start-ups.

Claire Lee: ‘If your culture does not support diversity, your business will die’

Claire Lee speaking at Inspirefest 2018

Claire Lee speaking at Inspirefest 2018. Image: Conor McCabe

Claire Lee of Silicon Valley Bank stressed the importance of workplace diversity for business success at Inspirefest 2018.

Valentia to mark 160th anniversary of first transatlantic cable message

Standing stone on Valentia Island

A standing stone on Valentia Island. Image: Louis Michel Desert/Shutterstock

Plans are afoot to make cable station on Kerry’s Valentia Island into a major UNESCO World Heritage site.

Ghostly shadows of hidden structures near Newgrange revealed by heatwave

Newgrange monument and surrounding fields

Newgrange monument and its surrounding fields. Image: Remizov/Shutterstock

The heatwave of recent weeks in Ireland and the UK has brought a number of challenges, but it appears to be a blessing for archaeologists.

5G milestone as Ericsson and Intel achieve first end-to-end data call

Mobile phone tower against blue sky

Mobile phone tower against blue sky. Image: HelloRF ZCool/Shutterstock

Just a few short weeks after the announcement of the complete 5G standards, tech firms unlock a major achievement.

Zero-gravity oxygen breakthrough raises hope for long-distance space travel

Porthole looking after Earth

Image: Dima Zel/Shutterstock

Charles W Dunnill of Swansea University explains how a method of making oxygen from water in zero gravity could make sustained space travel feasible.

Enterprise Ireland client companies hit record-breaking €22.71bn in annual exports

From left: David Moffitt from Kayfoam, an Enterprise Ireland client company, with, Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, Terence O’Rourke, Chairman, Enterprise Ireland and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys T.D.

From left: David Moffitt, Kayfoam; Julie Sinnamon, Enterprise Ireland; Terence O’Rourke, Enterprise Ireland; and Minister Heather Humphreys, TD. Image: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

A new report shows Enterprise Ireland companies’ exports saw a 7pc boost in 2017.

How to help make women’s career paths more straightforward

Katie Burk, Chief People Officer, HubSpot speaking at Inspirefest 2018 about the gender gap

Katie Burke, chief people officer, HubSpot. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

HubSpot’s Katie Burke has three important steps we can all take to help close the gender gap.

How growing domestic marketing costs could create problems for Netflix

Netflix on a laptop. Image: sitthiphong/Shutterstock

Netflix on a laptop. Image: sitthiphong/Shutterstock

Netflix is spending a lot more on marketing to retain its place as the world’s number-one streaming service.