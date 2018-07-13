Weekend takeaway: Build it and they will thrive

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, including Ireland making history by divesting from fossil fuels and TCD building a €1bn docklands campus.
Ireland makes world history as first country to divest from fossil fuels
Government to drop coal, oil and gas investments from the ISIF and NTMA.
Trinity College to build €1bn campus in the heart of Dublin’s docklands
TCD plans to build an all-new campus to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, aiming to be home to more than 400 start-ups.
Claire Lee: ‘If your culture does not support diversity, your business will die’
Claire Lee of Silicon Valley Bank stressed the importance of workplace diversity for business success at Inspirefest 2018.
Valentia to mark 160th anniversary of first transatlantic cable message
Plans are afoot to make cable station on Kerry’s Valentia Island into a major UNESCO World Heritage site.
Ghostly shadows of hidden structures near Newgrange revealed by heatwave
The heatwave of recent weeks in Ireland and the UK has brought a number of challenges, but it appears to be a blessing for archaeologists.
5G milestone as Ericsson and Intel achieve first end-to-end data call
Just a few short weeks after the announcement of the complete 5G standards, tech firms unlock a major achievement.
Zero-gravity oxygen breakthrough raises hope for long-distance space travel
Charles W Dunnill of Swansea University explains how a method of making oxygen from water in zero gravity could make sustained space travel feasible.
Enterprise Ireland client companies hit record-breaking €22.71bn in annual exports
A new report shows Enterprise Ireland companies’ exports saw a 7pc boost in 2017.
How to help make women’s career paths more straightforward
HubSpot’s Katie Burke has three important steps we can all take to help close the gender gap.
How growing domestic marketing costs could create problems for Netflix
Netflix is spending a lot more on marketing to retain its place as the world’s number-one streaming service.