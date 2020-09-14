Irish company Tekenable acquires software firm Greenfinch

Dublin-headquartered Greenfinch will bring its cloud, mobile apps and software expertise to Irish tech company Tekenable.

Irish technology and services company Tekenable has today (14 September) announced its acquisition of Greenfinch Technologies – a software development company that specialises in cloud, mobile applications and medical devices.

The combined companies will employ more than 90 people, catering to 100 customers across Ireland, the UK, Spain and the Middle East. Together, their projected annual revenues are estimated to be €8m.

Greenfinch was founded in Dublin in 2008 by Dermot Reid and now has a team of around 26. Reid, fellow director Brendan Thomas and their executive management team will now join Tekenable to focus on “continued growth” and “successful integration”.

According to Reid, joining Tekenable will help Greenfinch “scale its offerings and capabilities”, accelerating its growth and allowing it to enter new markets.

“The acquisition is very good news for our customers who now have access to the breadth of cloud services that both companies have to offer,” Reid said. “We are thrilled to become part of one of Ireland’s most progressive companies.”

Nick Connors, managing director of Tekenable, added that the acquisition of Greenfinch represents a “significant development” for the business. “[It] brings together a dedicated and highly skilled team delivering low-code cloud platform solutions, which will establish us as one of the leading providers of cloud application services in both Ireland and the UK.”

Connors founded Dublin-based Tekenable in 2002 with the company’s CTO, Peter Rose. Tekenable and Greenfinch are both Microsoft Gold partners and Tekenable was a Deloitte Fast 50 recipient in 2019.

Rose said that it is “an exciting time” for Tekenable, Greenfinch and their respective teams and partners. “Together we will work with our forward-thinking clients to transform their businesses in the cloud,” he said.

Earlier this year, Tekenable announced a €1m investment in its workforce on the back of “rapid growth”. The company began hiring for new roles in Dublin across solution design, software development, business and cultural change consulting, sales and marketing, and support.

At the time, Rose said that his team expected to double its workforce to 110 people within two years.