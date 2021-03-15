US software firm CentralReach acquires Irish health-tech Avail Support

Avail Support, which has developed a skills platform to support neurodiverse people, has been bought for an undisclosed sum.

Irish health-tech company Avail Support has been acquired by US software company CentralReach for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in Monaghan by Lisa Marie Clinton in 2015, Avail Support launched in 2017 with backing from Enterprise Ireland as a high-potential start-up. Clinton will continue to lead Avail Support out of its Irish office following the acquisition deal.

The founder and CEO had previously worked as a technology consultant with the HSE and in behavioural analysis and youth clubs for children with autism.

Drawing on her experiences of working with young people with disabilities, she looked to develop a digital platform to help neurodiverse people learn the skills needed to live more independently. These include hygiene, cooking, independent living, travel training, employment skills and behaviour management.

Avail Support says that its platform provides evidence-based personalised learning plans, assessments and progress reports for users, including autistic people and people with Down syndrome, all of which are accessible via a smartphone.

The company’s main market is the US, where its software is used by health providers, schools and workplaces. CentralReach will expand the Avail Support team in the US, where it is already hiring for a product software manager.

CentralReach is an electronic medical record and clinical platform for applied behavioural analysis providers. It is based in Florida and currently has around 100,000 users.

The Avail Support platform will still be available as a standalone solution to US customers, but it will also become available as an integrated solution with CentralReach’s platform.

‘Disrupting the behavioural health software market’

“This was the obvious next step for Avail,” Clinton said regarding the deal. “The platform was born out of a need to revolutionise how we support neurodiverse individuals; to equip them with the tools to self-manage their day and have ownership.

“With CentralReach as the leader in the space, we know that, as one company, we could help neurodiverse individuals realise their full potential and live more independent lives, faster.”

CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens added: “In an era where the delivery of individual care is more capacity-constrained than ever before as waitlists for behavioural health services grow, students wait for individual teacher attention and employer training and support doesn’t account for neurodiversity, Avail enables neurodiverse individuals to increase their independence by taking more direct control of their learning and skill acquisition.

“The combination of CentralReach and Avail stands to disrupt the behavioural health software market and how the future of care is delivered.”

Avail Support’s package is partially funded under Ireland’s Workplace Equipment Adaptation grant, which is provided by the Department of Social Protection. Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys, TD, said Avail Support is a great example of an Irish company “competing and winning business at a high level” internationally.

“I am delighted for the company and for its founder, Lisa Marie Clinton, who has shown how someone with a fantastic idea and mission to help other people can create an extremely viable tech business with such growth potential,” Humphreys added.