ISIF plans €1bn climate-targeted investment after €450m H1 earnings

The Irish sovereign wealth fund plans to commit €1bn, about a fifth of its total existing capital, to climate-related projects over the next five years.

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, the Government’s sovereign investment vehicle, has published its report for the first half of 2021 showing returns of €450m ($534m), or 5.2pc.

This brings the fund’s total returns since its inception in December 2014 to more than €2.2bn. Of this, €1.4bn came from investments in Ireland and €800m from those abroad.

The fund made 10 new investments totalling more than €200m in the year to the end of June, including €42m in Stripe, €13m to Irish aircraft leasing company Genesis, €20m of debt capital to Fexco, and €3m to Vectra.. This brings its total portfolio to €5.1bn.

On top of its own investment, the fund notes it “acted as a catalyst” for €8.9bn of co-investment by third parties. As well as earning returns, the ISIF has a mandate to support economic activity and growth through use of its capital.

Alongside the report, the ISIF announced it is planning to target €1bn of investment in “climate action projects” over the next five years. Targets include energy efficiency projects, energy storage, renewable power sources, and resource-saving measures.

The ISIF will make both direct investments and put capital into managed funds, “partnering with major global investors where appropriate”. The fund also says it will “make further announcements over the coming months”.

Nick Ashmore, the fund’s director, commented: “Climate change is set to be the greatest challenge facing our society in our lifetimes and beyond. The urgency of the challenge is driving the far-reaching actions being taken by societies, governments, businesses, consumers and investors to create a more sustainable economy and way of living.

“Our planned investment programme reflects the urgency of the climate challenge and the significant opportunities that exist to back Irish businesses and projects that are developing new and more sustainable ways of doing things.”

The ISIF also noted its continuing participation in the national Pandemic Stabilisation Recovery Fund (PSRF), established last year “to support businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and to invest in their recovery phase.”

The PSRF is managed by ISIF and has more than €2bn in capital.

Yesterday, Ireland’s DunPort Capital Management announced that the ISIF had committed €95m to its latest SME-focused debt-lending fund.