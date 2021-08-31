Joyce Fitzharris appointed president of SK Biotek Ireland

With 30 years of experience in the API industry, Fitzharris has led Irish operations from the company’s facility in Swords since 2019.

Joyce Fitzharris has been appointed the new president of SK Biotek Ireland. Fitzharris currently serves as the general manager of the operation, working from the Irish facilities based in Swords, Co Dublin.

SK Biotek Ireland is a subsidiary company of the South Korean SK Pharmteco, which is a portfolio company of the South Korean SK Inc. SK Biotek Ireland serves as a part of SK’s interest in the growing pharmaceutical market. The facility in Swords houses manufacturing, research and development and quality control laboratories on the same campus.

Fitzharris said she is “delighted” to be a part of the growing SK Pharmteco Global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO). “[I] know the Swords campus will continue to contribute and play a key part in that growth,” she added.

“Our business in Ireland is growing and we continue to expand our capabilities in what we offer to customers. The Irish team is excited to play our part in the manufacture of critical APIs for our customers and their patients worldwide.”

The Swords facility was acquired by SK Biotek at the start of 2018 when it purchased the campus from Bristol-Myers Squibb API (active pharmaceutical ingredients). At the time of the acquisition, Fitzharris was director of strategy, PMO and operational excellence.

She was one of the more than 360 staff who transferred from Bristol-Myers Squibb in this acquisition and was given the role of director of strategy at the time. She has worked within the API industry for 30 years and has been the vice-president and general manager of SK Biotek Ireland for nearly two years.

“Joyce has been leading our Irish operation, based in Swords, Dublin, since December 2019. Under her leadership, SK Biotek Ireland has grown financially. She has transformed both the business and organisation,” said Aslam Malik, CEO of SK Pharmteco.

“Joyce has been at the forefront of implementing strategies with the pursuit of qualitative growth, operational excellence, acceleration of cost reduction and productivity improvement. SK Biotek Ireland is strengthening its competitiveness as a CDMO and playing a key role in the global network of SK Pharmteco.”