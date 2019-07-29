Just Eat is set to merge with Takeaway.com in £9bn deal

A merger with Takeaway.com would create a company with 40m customers across 20 countries.

A week after it was announced that up to 100 jobs had been cut at Just Eat, the company is now in the advanced stages of a £9bn merger with Dutch rival Takeaway.com.

When the job losses were announced last week (22 July), a spokesperson for Just Eat said: “In order to ensure our operations are set up to deliver the best possible service, we have merged our existing customer and restaurant operations teams into one global unified team. This has resulted in a number of redundancies in the UK and Ireland.”

Today (29 July), it appears that Just Eat is close to reaching a deal with Takeaway.com, resulting in the two companies merging into one of the world’s biggest online food delivery companies. Shares in Just Eat increased by 25pc after the potential merge was announced.

Each company has a market cap of around £4.5bn. Together, they processed 360m orders in 2018. Due to merger rules in the UK, the two companies have until 24 August to receive final approval from investors and close the deal.

A number of specific terms have already been agreed on. If the deal is finalised, Jitse Groen, CEO of Takeaway.com will become the CEO of the merged company. Paul Harrison, CFO of Just Eat will become the CFO of the merged company. The company will also be headquartered in Amsterdam, but “with premium listing on the London Stock Exchange”.

The news comes after Amazon announced a £575m investment deal in Deliveroo in May 2019, which had a negative effect on Just Eat’s share price. Amazon’s investment was blocked by the competition watchdog, until a full inquiry has been completed.

This is not the first time Takeaway.com has joined a competitor to strengthen operations in Europe. In 2018, Takeaway.com paid £890m for the German operations of Delivery Hero.

Meanwhile, Just Eat’s Canadian delivery service, Skip The Dishes, has been growing rapidly since the introduction of a bilingual service, according to BBC. Peter Duffy, Just Eat’s interim chief executive said that 4m new customers joined the business in the last year.

Just Eat also runs iFood in Mexico and Brazil, and Menulog in Australia and New Zealand. A merger with Takeaway.com would create a company with 40m customers across 20 countries.

Just Eat’s half yearly financial results will be released this Wednesday (31 July).