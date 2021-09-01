Kainos scoops up Buenos Aires company UNE Consulting

Kainos reported that it now has 2,409 employees to help provide digital and IT infrastructure worldwide.

Belfast-based software company Kainos has acquired IT consulting firm UNE Consulting, which is is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Kainos assists companies with their digital and IT infrastructure. Like Kainos, UNE Consulting is a Workday services partner, helping the US-headquartered software company to deploy its HR and financial management systems.

Kainos will be acquiring the entire UNE business in the deal, though the terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

This acquisition is the fifth for Kainos in the Workday partner system. It previously acquired IntuitiveTek in 2020. Having secured this base in Denver, Colorado and now entering South America through UNE Consulting, Kainos said the two acquisitions represent its growing presence across the Americas.

“We are delighted to welcome the UNE team to Kainos as we continue to grow our global Workday practice,” said Brendan Mooney, CEO of Kainos.

“UNE’s values of innovation, trust and commitment deeply align with our own. We look forward to working closely with our new colleagues, who have a wealth of experience serving customers across the globe.”

Kainos has seen rapid expansion in the previous six months. The company now reports that it has 2,409 employees, up from 2,024 employees in March 2021.

Kainos also acquired the Workday operations of the Finnish company Cloudator in June 2021. This added 55 employees to its workforce and solidified its presence in the Nordic market. As well as Finland, Cloudator has offices in Sweden, Belgium, Estonia and the Netherlands.

Kainos issued a trading update alongside the UNE acquisition in which it said that its business “continues to be resilient across both business areas as organisations continue to increase their investment in digital solutions”.

This follows recent reports of revenue of £235m for the company in the year ending March 2021. This was a 31pc increase on the year prior and demonstrated the company’s growth through the pandemic due to an increased need for its services.