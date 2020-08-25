IT software firm Kaseya acquires phishing defence platform Graphus

Kaseya customers will now have access to email defences offered by Graphus against phishing, hacked accounts, malware, ransomware and more.

Dublin-based IT infrastructure and security management provider Kaseya has acquired automated phishing defence platform Graphus.

Graphus uses AI technology to defend Microsoft Office 365 and G Suite inboxes from different email threats including phishing, business email compromise, malware, ransomware and account takeover. It creates a ‘trust graph’ between “people, devices and networks to detect threats”.

Kaseya customers availing of the company’s ‘IT Complete’ service will now be able to update their profile on its digital risk platform. The company was founded in 2000 and opened its Dublin operations in July 2016, establishing its EMEA headquarters. Its other European offices include London, Germany and The Hague.

Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya, said: “Kaseya can speak to Graphus’ impressive capabilities first-hand, having been a customer for nearly a year. Like most other businesses, we face countless phishing and identity-spoofing attacks every week.

“As an Office 365 shop, we were relying on [its] Advanced Threat Protection but found a lot was still getting through. With Graphus protecting over 3,200 Kaseya inboxes and processing over 22m of our emails, we’ve eliminated about 250,000 unsafe emails, quarantined nearly 15,000 phishing attacks and blocked 3,400 executive spoofing and 2,400 impersonation attacks.

“Having seen these outstanding results for ourselves, I’m even more excited to extend the same unmatched protection to our customers so they can close the security gaps of their cloud email platforms.”

Manoj Srivastava, CEO and co-founder of Graphus, will continue to lead the company as an independent business within Kaseya. Srivastava will also begin to lead Kaseya’s cloud email security practice.

“We’re thrilled to join the Kaseya family and integrate Graphus into Kaseya’s IT Complete platform,” Srivastava said. “With phishing attacks on the rise, Kaseya customers can now amplify their existing suite of security tools.”