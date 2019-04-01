Private equity firm and management acquire Kemp Technologies

Current leadership team will continue to drive company’s growth.

The management of Kemp Technologies has allied with private equity firm Mill Point Capital to acquire the load balancer and app delivery controller (ADC) for an undisclosed sum.

Limerick native and CEO of Kemp, Ray Downes, will continue to lead the company while its chair, John Becker, will also remain in his role and will partner with Mill Point going forward.

‘Kemp is one of the most respected names in application delivery, and is at the cutting edge of distributed computing network architecture’

– CRAIG ADLER

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Mill Point and are excited about their commitment to our ongoing development efforts and future growth opportunities,” Downes said.

“I am very proud of the strong technology foundation we have built and look forward to continuing our world-class innovation and service that is helping customers deliver an optimal application experience.”

Growth curve

Kemp Technologies was founded in New York in 2000 and is a global leader in load-balancing and app delivery experience systems.

New York-headquartered Kemp is a significant employer in Limerick where it operates its EMEA headquarters, and it also has hubs in Germany, Singapore and Brazil.

Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in North America and has experience investing in transactions in the technology industry.

“Kemp is one of the most respected names in application delivery, and is at the cutting edge of distributed computing network architecture,” said Craig Adler, executive partner with Mill Point.

“We believe Kemp is positioned for further success given its ever-growing suite of high-performance load-balancer and ADC products and services, as well as its true platform ubiquity that supports enterprises of every size and workload requirement.”