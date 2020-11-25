Keywords Studios acquires Hollywood marketing firm Gnet

Continuing its M&A spree, Irish company Keywords Studios is acquiring LA-based Gnet in a deal worth $32m.

Keywords Studios, a global services provider to the video games industry, has agreed to acquire Hollywood-based marketing firm Gnet for $32m.

Dublin-headquartered Keywords has made several acquisition deals in recent months, snapping up developers Coconut Lizard and Heavy Iron Studios as well as marketing agency Maverick Media.

Since opening in 2001, Gnet has worked with major entertainment brands including Netflix, Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, Microsoft and NCB Universal. It has created marketing campaigns for TV shows such as Narcos and Daredevil and games such as Call of Duty, Fallout and World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth.

Gnet’s team of 85 employees will join Keywords Studios, adding to its expansive reach with more than 60 facilities in 21 countries. The Irish company works with more than 950 clients around the world, with gaming services spanning art creation, marketing, software engineering, testing, localisation, audio and customer care.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords Studios, said the acquisition of Gnet is a “significant milestone” in the company’s mission to build the “first truly global video game specialised marketing services company”.

He added that Gnet is the seventh marketing studio to join the Keywords business. “Combined, Keywords’ annual marketing services revenues are now over €35m with more than 180 people employed globally.”

Gnet CEO David Getson said his team is looking forward to working with Keywords’ studios and teams across the world.

“We strongly believe that this strategic union will combine the powerful momentum of Gnet together with vast reach and strength of Keywords existing operations,” he added

“This not only leads to an exciting future for all our employees as part of a rapidly growing and increasingly influential global company, but it also enables Gnet to service our clients in a much more comprehensive way than ever before.”