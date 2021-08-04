Keywords Studios posts 23pc organic growth in H1 2021

The Dublin-based game developer expects its profit to grow by more than 80pc as it continues to search for a new permanent CEO.

Keywords Studios, the Dublin-based gaming company, posted half-year financial results that showed

The company’s revenues to 30 June were €238m, a 37pc increase year-on-year. On an organic basis, excluding the company’s many acquisitions and movements in currency, Keywords expects a profit increase of approximately 23pc. Gross profit is should come to approximately €40m, up over 80pc from last year.

The company says its “strong first half performance” came from “robust demand” for its services and a “buoyant video games market focussed on developing new content to keep gamers engaged following increases in both numbers of gamers and gameplay during the pandemic.”

The report also said that the company was continuing its search for a CEO after Andrew Day was forced into early retirement by health issues in June. Jon Hauck and Sonia Sedler are serving as joint interim CEOs, and Keywords has reportedly identified “a number of high calibre candidates” for the position. The company promised to update shareholders “when appropriate”.

Hauck commented: “Keywords has made a strong start to the year, continuing the momentum seen in the second half of 2020, with demand for our services being driven by a buoyant video games market, structural trends towards outsourcing, and a renewed focus on content creation. Whilst parts of our business remain constrained by Covid-19 related measures, we would like to thank all our colleagues for their resourcefulness and dedication as they have continued to serve our clients with passion and commitment.”

Hauck also recalled Keywords’ acquisitions of Tantalus Media in March and Climax Studios in April. The purchases of the Australian and British developers followed a jam-packed 2020 in which the company acquired a slate of companies specialising in both development and marketing. Hauck said: “We continue to review a healthy pipeline of acquisitions that extend the breadth and depth of services Keywords is able to offer its global video games clients, particularly as we build our marketing and game development service lines to be the supplier of choice.”

Founded in 1998, Keywords employs more than 9,000 people and has provided services to most of the industry’s biggest names including Activision Blizzard, Microsoft, Epic Games, Ubisoft, Konami and Electronic Arts. It has more than 60 studios in 21 countries and works in areas including art, audio, development, quality assurance, localisation and player support.