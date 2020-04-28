Shopify’s new app connects shoppers with local businesses

In an effort to support small businesses that have shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shopify has launched a new app called Shop, that enables users to find products from local businesses in their area.

On Tuesday (28 April), Shopify announced the launch of a new app called Shop, which aims to help users find local businesses with online presences such as bookshops, craft stores, clothing stores and cosmetics businesses.

Founded in 2004 by Tobias Lütke, Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake, Shopify props up more than a million online businesses. Shopify’s new Shop app is an updated rebrand of Arrive, an older platform that the company build for tracking packages for merchants using its platform.

Shop includes package tracking capabilities, but also offers users a feed of recommended products and sellers, as well as the opportunity to learn more about brands and sellers on the platform.

Shopify said that it has designed Shop to “reimagine the online shopping experience for customers”, providing them with “greater convenience, transparency and personalisation.”

The company said: “Expectations are changing and we anticipate these needs will grow as a result of social distancing and stay-at-home policies.”

Tough times for small businesses

From early on the in the Covid-19 crisis, small businesses began to suffer. In February, Asian supermarkets and restaurants in Ireland said that their businesses were being discriminated against by customers who wrongly linked the coronavirus with Ireland’s Asian community.

In the weeks that followed, many small businesses began to voluntarily close, moving their services and products online to limit face-to-face contact that could spread the coronavirus.

When the Irish Government ordered all non-essential services to close, even more businesses had to shutter or adapt to the world of e-commerce. In turn, customers had to rely on online shopping for products and services they can no longer access in bricks and mortar stores.

This has created a significant advantage for existing e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, ASOS, Alibaba and eBay, while small businesses struggle to get their own online presence off the ground amid fierce competition.

Shopify’s solution

To help give small businesses a leg up, Shopify has included a local shopping feature in Shop to help customers easily find and buy from their favourite local businesses, while exposing them to new products and businesses in their communities.

Shop will enable local businesses to offer flexible pickup and delivery options to customers, while helping users to receive updates on new products and special promotions.

In addition to these features, Shop will also guide shoppers through the retail experience, from product discovery to checkout and package tracking in one app, saving shoppers the hassle of searching emails and text messages for tracking IDs.

Carl Rivera, general manager of Shop, said: “We’re proud to present online shoppers with a seamless, intuitive way to shop, while helping them support local businesses. Shop guarantees peace of mind by giving customers all the information they need, when they need it.”

The app is now available on both Android and iOS.