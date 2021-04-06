Logicalis acquires Spanish cybersecurity firm Áudea

The digital services provider has acquired a majority stake in Áudea for an undisclosed sum.

Digital services provider Logicalis has acquired a majority stake in Áudea, a cybersecurity and regulatory compliance company, for an undisclosed amount.

Logicalis is headquartered in the UK but has offices across Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific regions. The company also has operations in Ireland, where it invested €1m in its site in Sandyford, Co Dublin, in 2018 and is led by managing director Andrew Baird.

Áudea, which was founded in Madrid in 2002, provides services to more than 200 clients across finance, consumer goods, commerce, security, education and more. It has 40 employees who also provide advice, auditing and training for partners.

Alex Zaragoza, general director of Logicalis Spain, said that the global shift towards remote working has “accelerated the need for robust cybersecurity systems and solutions”.

“With the introduction of new regulations, such as GDPR, companies need to adjust and keep their security processes within regulatory limits. The acquisition of Áudea allows us to deploy their solutions and experience, to offer our clients a 360-degree cybersecurity strategy, tailored to their individual needs.”

Logicalis Group CEO Bob Bailkoski added: “There is no doubt that cybersecurity threats are increasing and implementing a robust cybersecurity strategy is now essential. The skills and innovation that Áudea brings to Logicalis complement our current security service offering, as we continue to strengthen our capabilities to serve our customers in the digital economy.”

Logicalis has annual revenues of $1.7bn and strategic partnerships with Cisco, Microsoft, IBM, VMware, Oracle and more. It has around 6,500 employees based in more than 27 countries.

The company is part of South Africa’s Datatec Group and, according to Crunchbase, has made around 22 acquisitions. In September 2019, it acquired Cilnet, a Cisco Gold Partner based in Portugal. And in August of last year, it acquired a 30pc stake in cloud company Kumulus.