Malwarebytes appoints Cork-based Jordan Ryan to sales leadership role

Jordan Ryan has joined cybersecurity company Malwarebytes, bringing more than a decade of IT security experience.

Anti-malware software provider Malwarebytes has appointed former AT&T executive Jordan Ryan as its new international vice-president of sales for the EMEA and APAC regions, working from its Cork base.

Cork has been home to the Malwarebytes EMEA headquarters since 2015, and this hire will help the company’s aspirations to accelerate growth in the region.

Ryan said the company is extending its footprint in Cork in the later part of the year, with 6,000 sq ft in additional office space on top of the 7,000 sq ft it already has. “This will give us the flexibility to grow and accommodate the up to 70 new employees we are due to take on over the next two to three years,” he said.

“Ultimately, the goal is to help with the expansion of our international HQ. It’s an incredibly exciting time for Malwarebytes and I’m thrilled to be part of the Cork team.”

Ryan joins the company with more than 11 years of experience in the IT security industry, having previously worked with AlienVault, which was acquired by AT&T in 2018, and SolarWinds.

Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski said Ryan is a “critical addition” to the team. “Jordan Ryan brings a strong sales background and proven leadership skills to our European team. His experience across both growing companies and established enterprises will help Malwarebytes accelerate our position in the market this year and beyond.”

The announcement of Ryan’s appointment comes as the security company reported record growth in annual recurring revenue. Since 2019, the company has added more than 120 new employees worldwide to support this growth, bringing its total headcount to over 860.

“In 2019, we continued to focus on our customers and creating a safer and more secure environment as people and endpoint devices move between home and work. With today’s dramatic shift to remote work, this effort has now proven to be more relevant than ever before,” Kleczynski added.

“As we move ahead in 2020, we continue our work to make cybersecurity easier and more effective, no matter where users are sitting, while reducing the workloads of overburdened cybersecurity teams with a strong emphasis on privacy and protection for business customers and consumers alike.”