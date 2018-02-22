A sneak peek inside Microsoft’s new €134m campus in Dublin

New 2,000-strong campus in Dublin embodies CEO Satya Nadella’s ‘One Microsoft’ vision.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD, has today (22 February) officially opened the new €134m One Microsoft Place campus in Leopardstown, south Dublin.

The building will be home to 2,000 employees with 71 different nationalities.

‘Our data scientists, AI bot-builders and mixed-reality game developers will work alongside our sales and marketing professionals to help bring the benefits of digital transformation to our customers, helping them to achieve more’

– PEGGY JOHNSON

It will also house the new €5m DreamSpace innovation and education hub that it is envisioned to equip 100,000 schoolkids and their teachers with vital digital skills.

Lead designers for the building were RKD Architects and Gensler. Mace and CBRE provided project management services, with BAM as the lead contractor working with Jones Engineering Group.

The design and layout of the building has been based around the theme of mountains and lakes. At the centre of the atrium space is a wood-carved mountain and a digital lake with an LED waterfall flowing into it.

The building includes formal and informal work spaces; a range of facilities, including a music room, a yoga pod, a gym, treatment rooms, a mothers’ room, a podcast room, a number of restaurants with varied cuisine types, hangout areas, play areas and relaxation rooms; and the latest Microsoft technology.

Designed to inspire

“For those who have the privilege of working here every day, it will be an inspiring space, designed to meet professional and lifestyle needs,” said Microsoft Ireland managing director Cathriona Hallahan.

“Combine all of the physical elements with the talented people that come in through the door every morning, bringing life into the physical space each day, and this truly becomes one of the most inspiring places to work in the country.”

The new building embodies the ‘One Microsoft’ ethos espoused by CEO Satya Nadella, aimed at uniting the company under a common vision.

“This wonderful new building creates the opportunity for the Irish-based team to do more together by facilitating development, innovation and creativity,” said Microsoft’s executive vice-president, Peggy Johnson.

“Our data scientists, AI bot-builders and mixed-reality game developers will work alongside our sales and marketing professionals to help bring the benefits of digital transformation to our customers, helping them to achieve more.”

Inside the new One Microsoft Place building

All images: Naoise Culhane Photography