Customer success player Natero acquires Irish firm CloudLink

Acquisition will pave the way for the creation of new roles in Ireland and the spread of the customer success movement in Europe.

Californian data-driven customer success platform Natero has agreed to acquire Irish tech services firm CustomerLink for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will strengthen Natero’s presence in Europe and will pave the way for several new high-skilled jobs in sales, customer success and software engineering.

‘Our growing user base reflects the global growth of the Customer Success industry’

– CRAIG SOULES

Natero combines predictive analytics, customer intelligence, and workflow management in a unified platform. This enables B2B software companies to increase retention, increase account expansion, and improve customer success management efficiency.

Timing is everything

“The success of our international customers is an important part of our business, and the time is right to further increase our commitment to the EMEA region,” said Craig Soules, CEO of Natero.

“More than ever, our growing user base reflects the global growth of the customer success industry.”

The acquisition will provide Natero with an established team of industry experts in sales, customer success and customer support.

CloudLink was established by tech entrepreneur John Kelly who previously held senior roles at Intel, Citrix, Vodafone and Solarwinds.

As part of the Natero Leadership Team, he will assume overall responsibility for the company’s business in EMEA.

“This acquisition is especially good news for Natero customers,” said Kelly. “It formalises Natero’s presence in the EMEA region and adds further capability in the areas of customer success, technical support and customer training.”