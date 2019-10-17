Netflix turns decline upside down with help from Stranger Things

After a scary quarter that showed Netflix was facing serious challenges ahead, its hit series Stranger Things helped bolster its numbers.

Last July, shares in Netflix tumbled after its earnings report for Q2 showed its overall subscriber growth fell by almost half of its expected number, with 126,000 subscribers in the US calling it quits on the streaming service.

However, since then, the latest season of the smash hit Stranger Things and other new content was released and with it seemingly a more positive outlook for the company. Its report for this quarter certainly surprised market analysts, according to Business Insider, with shares up as much as 10pc in after hours trading yesterday (16 October).

This was largely down to Netflix posting a profit of $665m for the quarter or $1.47 a share versus the expected price of $0.89. Its total revenues were $5.25bn, bringing it in line with market analysts and the company itself.

In terms of subscriber numbers, the streaming giant continues to pull in 6.3m new subscribers joining from outside the US which is higher than the 6m that analysts predicted. However, Netflix continues to struggle in its home market adding just 500,000.

‘Netflix has defied the naysayers’

This will be the last year that Netflix reports on the US alone, it said in a statement, having taken the decision to report going forward based on four regions including the US and Canada; Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East and Africa.

In attempting to explain its poor offering in Q2, Netflix said that it was partly down to not delivering on content over that time but has made up for it with a string of new releases, notably Stranger Things and Orange Is the New Black .

This will be the last earnings report ahead of the launch of a number of Netflix’s biggest competitor platforms such as Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, resulting in it lowering its subscriber expectations for 2019 from 28.6m to 26.7m.

Speaking of how it fared to CNBC, Tim Nollen and Jordan Boretz of Macquarie Research said much of its future success will likely be pinned on international growth.

“In some ways Netflix has defied the naysayers in Q3, coming close enough to guidance and delivering impressive revenue and earnings growth,” they said. “We still think its opportunity is excellent, especially internationally where sub adds should continue to step up. But it’s hard to deny the US is maturing.”