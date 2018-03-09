70pc of Netflix subscribers view content on their TV

It is no accident that Netflix is doubling down to disrupt the traditional business model of TV as we know it.

Streaming video giant Netflix has revealed that most of its viewers aren’t watching on tablet or smartphone devices, but actually on connected TVs.

It revealed that 70pc of viewers, who may have subscribed through other devices, watch most of their content on the largest screen in their home.

The revelation comes just a week after Netflix signed a landmark deal with satellite and broadband broadcaster Sky to integrate its offerings into the broadcaster’s electronic programme guide in Europe.

The streaming giant has also inked a similar deal with US cable TV giant Comcast.

It has also cleverly partnered with all major original equipment manufacturers to have Netflix bundled as an app on connected TVs.

Netflix and bill

The new data will come as a surprise to anyone who believed that smaller connected devices such as smartphones or tablets signalled the demise of the television.

According to Recode, Netflix revealed that 25pc of initial sign-ups are done on a TV, 5pc on a tablet, 40pc over a PC and 30pc of sign-ups on a smartphone.

However, the statistics indicate that while most Netflix subscribers start out on smaller displays, usually, after about six months, 70pc have moved on to the TV to watch their favourite shows and movies.

Only 10pc continue to watch on a smartphone after six months and only 15pc continue to watch via their PC.

This neatly sums up why Netflix has been eagerly signing deals with pay-TV providers such as Sky and Comcast.

In related news, Netflix said it is bringing previews for its shows and movies to its mobile app from November.

The 30-second preview feature has been on the TV app for a number of years but it’s the first time the company has opted to introduce vertical video within its mobile apps.

Updated, 9.48am, 9 March 2018: The headline of this article has been amended to remove a reference to ‘chilling news’, which was misleading about the nature of the story.