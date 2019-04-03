Galway tech firm NetFort acquired by Boston’s Rapid7

Acquisition of Irish firm’s technology will improve ability of organisations worldwide to detect attacks and spot devices that pose a risk.

US security analytics player Rapid7 has acquired Galway tech firm NetFort for an undisclosed sum but it has been reported to be for an amount of more than €10m.

Founded and headquartered in Galway, NetFort was established in 2002.

‘Rapid7 will help us apply our network data insights across their cloud-based platform to improve the security posture of our customers’

– JOHN BROSNAN

The Irish company provides network traffic and security monitoring software for virtual and physical networks. NetFort’s flagship product, LANGuardian, provides powerful, deep-packet inspection technology so that businesses have comprehensive visibility across their networks.

Threat alert

Bringing NetFort’s network monitoring, traffic visibility and analytics capabilities into the Rapid7 Insight Cloud will allow the Galway firm to consolidate even more data and analytics into a single platform for security and IT professionals.

“We were immediately impressed by NetFort’s technology and the deep-network protocol expertise inherent across the team,” said Lee Weiner, chief product officer at Rapid7.

“By bringing NetFort’s network data and analytics to our own platform, we enhance security analysts’ capability to unearth risk, detect attacks and investigate incidents more effectively.”

The Insight Cloud processes billions of events and monitors millions of assets daily, collecting and analysing data from the endpoint to the cloud. More than 7,800 organisations around the world rely on the Insight Cloud to keep them on top of their infosec requirements.

“We are delighted to join Rapid7 and believe this is a testament to the capabilities of our people and our technology,” said John Brosnan, chief executive of NetFort.

“Rapid7 will help us apply our network data insights across their cloud-based platform to improve the security posture of our customers.”